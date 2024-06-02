10 best anime characters like Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer

Nezuko Kamado has quickly become one of the most popular characters in anime after her debut in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. As Tanjiro's younger sister, Nezuko transforms into a demon but manages to retain some of her human emotions and protective instincts.

She accompanies Tanjiro on his quest to find a cure for her demon affliction and defeat the demons who threaten humanity. With her sweet nature, strong bond with her brother, and determination to overcome her demon transformation, Nezuko has won the hearts of Demon Slayer fans around the world.

For viewers who love Nezuko Kamado and are looking for similar characters from the anime universe, here are 10 of the best anime characters who are similar to Nezuko Kamado.

Rem, Hinata Hyuga, and 8 anime characters like Nezuko Kamado

1. Rem from Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Rem (Image via White Fox)

Although introduced as a seemingly cold maid serving protagonist Subaru, Rem later reveals a deeply caring personality and forms a touching bond with Subaru while facing dangerous threats in their fantasy world.

Much like Nezuko Kamado’s steadfast devotion and protection toward her brother Tanjiro despite her monstrous demon transformation, Rem remains loyal to Subaru and saves his life repeatedly through fierce battles because she cherishes him so dearly.

Behind Rem’s initially distant exterior lies a gentle spirit and determination that powers her past formidable enemies, similar to Nezuko’s own hidden immense strength buoyed by love. Overall, Re:Zero fans will find traces of Nezuko’s signature heart and courage mirrored in Rem.

2. Noelle Silva from Black Clover

Noelle Silva (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The kind-natured, young, and determined mage Noelle Silva displays several similar characteristics to Nezuko Kamado. While Noelle becomes more confident and outspoken over time, she shares the same innate kind spirit and desire to protect others around her from harm.

Noelle starts out her journey in Black Clover unable to properly control her astounding powers due to a lack of confidence, much like Nezuko struggles against becoming fully demonic.

However, over time and with her friends’ help and support, Noelle taps into phenomenal strength when defending vulnerable people, just like Nezuko heroically protects Tanjiro repeatedly when he is in danger.

3. Hinata Hyuga from Naruto

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The powerful female ninja Hinata Hyuga is one of Naruto’s most ardent admirers and shares several personality traits similar to Nezuko from Demon Slayer. Like Nezuko, Hinata possesses an immense gentle spirit and caring nature for those around her in need of help.

Hinata also shares an incredibly strong bond and desire to protect those dearest to her, like Nezuko prioritizes keeping her beloved older brother Tanjiro safe on their journeys.

Additionally, Hinata and Nezuko display emotional depth and inner strength to bravely face terrifying, life-threatening situations when supporting Naruto and Tanjiro, respectively, during battles against sinister enemies.

4. Elizabeth Liones from Seven Deadly Sins

Elizabeth Liones (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The lovely Elizabeth of Seven Deadly Sins bears a strong temperament resemblance to Nezuko Kamado. Just as Nezuko travels with Tanjiro to find a cure for her demon transformation, Elizabeth accompanies Meliodas, uncovering her healing powers and their shared history.

Both exude endearing patience and sensitivity to even violent troublemakers around them. Nezuko and Elizabeth share an aura of sweet innocence, hope, and emotional intuition that touches the hearts of allies and even former foes.

Overall Elizabeth’s empathic perseverance mirrors the best of Nezuko’s determined loyalty and care for Tanjiro through every tribulation.

5. Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero

Raphtalia (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Initially introduced as an abused demi-human slave, Raphtalia is freed and joins the protagonist Naofumi’s quests. Like Nezuko Kamado, who serves almost as Tanjiro’s moral compass despite becoming a demon, Raphtalia’s inherent goodness and loyalty right wrongs in their world.

Despite traumatic experiences, Raphtalia shows emotional strength, supporting Naofumi against monstrous enemies while retaining compassion. Like Nezuko, Raphtalia focuses on protecting her ally Naofumi at any cost, showcasing deep bonds beyond circumstance.

Overall Raphtalia is another character whose best traits evoke memories of Nezuko’s angelic personality.

6. Shiro from Deadman Wonderland

Shiro (Image via Manglobe)

Shiro from the dark fantasy anime Deadman Wonderland seems an unlikely character to compare to the sweet Nezuko Kamado. However, looks can be deceiving.

The apparently innocent Shiro, the first friend lead protagonist Ganta makes in prison, gradually reveals a caring nature that mirrors Nezuko. While often spaced out, Shiro regularly rescues Ganta from harm once she realizes her own dangerous powers subconsciously trigger during fights.

This pattern is reminiscent of Nezuko swooping in to save Tanjiro when he is overwhelmed battling demons using her enhanced strength and agility even in a trance-like state. Ultimately, Shiro’s sporadically revealed sensitive side makes her similar to Nezuko.

7. Lucy from Elfen Lied

Lucy (Image via Arms Corporation)

At first glance, the violent Lucy from the psychological anime Elfen Lied seems to have little in common with the gentle-natured Nezuko Kamado. However, exploring Lucy’s tragic backstory reveals she was initially an innocent girl who cared deeply for others but suffered horrific abuse that left her hardened, raging, and mistrustful.

Occasional glimpses of Lucy’s past vulnerability and desire for affection, acceptance, and tranquility demonstrate a softer personality buried underneath.

This echoes Nezuko’s internal struggle to maintain her good-hearted humanity while battling her imposed monstrous demon identity and murderous urges. Both characters share the challenge of retaining their intrinsic humanity in the face of extreme adversity.

8. Eri from My Hero Academia

Eri from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

After experiencing immense trauma and abuse imposing mutant powers on her against her will, Eri is rescued by the heroes Deku and Mirio.

Like Nezuko Kamado struggling with her imposed demonic transformation, Eri battles the effects of her Rewind quirk, which can revert a person's state involuntarily. However, both retain their innate gentle spirit and hope thanks to the care of their devoted protectors, Tanjiro for Nezuko and Deku for Eri.

Both characters inspire sympathy and admiration for their resilience and sweetness. They overcome abusive experiments beyond their control to become happy and believe in human kindness again.

9. Megumin from KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Megumin (Image via Studio Deen)

Megumin, a popular mage, shares Nezuko Kamado's utter devotion and dedication to the person most precious to her, even in the face of extreme adversity.

Megumin accompanies Kazuma faithfully on their comedic adventures despite her limited magical skills focused solely on explosion magic. She stubbornly keeps using her signature move to aid Kazuma, mirroring Nezuko tapping into her own formidable demonic power exclusively to protect her beloved older brother Tanjiro.

Both Megumin and Nezuko throw themselves into danger for their most cherished person without regard for their own safety. Underneath their outer differences, Megumin reflects Nezuko's selfless spirit and loyalty against all odds.

10. Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio/ MAPPA)

The fiercely loyal Mikasa Ackerman from the popular anime Attack on Titan shares striking similarities with kindhearted yet strong-willed Nezuko Kamado. After losing her parents at a young age, Mikasa forms an unshakable bond with Eren, who rescues her, much like Nezuko’s devotion to her beloved brother Tanjiro.

Despite her incredible fighting skills, Mikasa retains love and compassion for her friends, similar to Nezuko’s protection of humans while battling her imposed monstrous demon identity. Both faced traumatic early events yet retained hope and humanity.

Behind their tremendous strength on the battlefield, Mikasa and Nezuko’s caring spirit persists in the face of cruelty and misfortune. Their steadfast loyalty and nurturing natures connect viewers to their inspiring journeys.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer captures viewers' hearts with her brave loyalty toward her brother Tanjiro and friends, her resilience in battling her imposed monstrous demon identity, and her retaining her sweet, gentle spirit through difficult tribulations.

Anime fans who love Nezuko Kamado will be sure to discover similar tenderness, strength under duress, and fierce devotion to loved ones among other favorite heroines like Rem, Noelle, Hinata, Elizabeth, Raphtalia, and more.

Despite their varied backgrounds and circumstances, these characters all share beloved Nezuko’s core qualities of compassion, determination, and resilience that make watchers connect to and root for them every step of their unique journeys!

