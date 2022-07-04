10 anime characters that are just like Sakura from Naruto

If you think about iconic female anime characters, Sakura Haruno from Naruto is probably one of the first individuals fans would think about. No one can blame the fans who love this powerful Kunoichi, since she is not only a strong fighter, but also a decided and genuine woman.

Nonetheless, she is not the only iconic girl in anime with that attitude, as there are several others who would get along splendidly with her. So, in this list, we will present 10 anime characters who are just like Naruto’s own Sakura.

Nami and 9 other characters who share a personality with Sakura from Naruto

1) Kyoka Jiro

Jiro could bring the musical element Naurto is missing (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

One of the most underrated heroines in My Hero Academia, as well as one of the most talented musicians in her world. Jiro is not the strongest member of her class, but fans should not commit the mistake of thinking of her as weak, since she is able to stand up to All For One himself.

Jiro and Sakura would probably bond thanks to the amazing patience they display towards the dumb blondes in their lives. Sakura would also identify herself, as well as probably try to help, with Jiro’s low self-esteem issues, as she struggled with that problem for a long time.

2) Jericho

When you idolize someone who becomes a powerful warrior on their own, it is normal for you to want to become just like them. This was the case with Sakura who wanted to reach Naruto and Sasuke’s level, as well as Jericho with her brother.

Besides this admiration for their loved ones, Sakura and Jericho would be able to connect because of their love for bad boys. Even though Ban is not as stoic as the Uchiha boy, they are both sometimes cold towards the girls, so they could probably comfort each other when that happens.

3) Videl

Videl would fit perfectly in Naruto's world (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Like Sakura, Videl is not afraid to be herself and has proved to the world of Dragon Ball that women can be just as fierce as men. Videl is not as strong as most characters in her series, similar to Sakura in her youth, but she is never afraid to fight to protect her loved ones.

Sakura and Videl could also share tips for raising a little fighter as well as being working mothers. They could even set up play dates between Pan and Sarada to play while complaining about their busy husbands.

4) Erza Scarlet

Erza's armor magic could be helpful for Naruto's shinobi forces (Image via Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail)

Having two strongheaded boys who are constantly arguing and one upping each other is tiresome at times. Erza would be able to understand Sakura’s frustration with Naruto and Sasuke’s rivalry since she suffers the same issues with Natsu and Gray.

Both women are also amongst the strongest warriors in their universes, so a couple of paring matches would be a great way to release some tension. Perhaps Sakura could learn some magic tricks from Ezra to easily defeat the Otsutsuki.

5) Nami

Nami is an amazing member of the Strawhat Pirates (Image via Eichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Nami dreams of becoming the first person in One Piece’s universe to create a map of the entire world. She has met wonderful friends in her quest to make her desires a reality, and Sakura would be able to relate to her ambitions and close relationships with her friends.

Besides that, both are some of the most loyal individuals amongst their friend group and will stop at nothing to save the people they most care about. Never try to hurt the people closest to these amazing ladies, or you will suffer the consequences.

6) Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia and Sakura could share torments for Ichigo and Naruto (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Bleach)

Stubborn anime protagonists plus short tempered strong girls, this is normally a recipe for disaster. Both Rukia and Sakura are aware of this fact, as they have been dealing with Naruto and Ichigo’s nonsense for quite a while.

Additionally, the two ladies are aware of how hard it is to get proper recognition for your accomplishments. Even though they are not near the most powerful beings in their universes, they work hard to position themselves at the top.

7) Winry Rockbell

Blonde, stubborn and infuriating, these are some of the words Winry and Sakura would use to describe the blonde fighters in their life. They have been with Naruto and Ed throughout most of their lives, giving them the support they need when presented with a difficult situation.

Furthermore, they are both in charge of taking care of the people around them, as they are the only people in their crew who can heal or repair injuries. While Automail and Medical Ninjutsu are not the same, they both know the hardships of having to save the lives of those around them.

8) Maki Oze

Do not test Maki (Image via Atsushi Okubo, Fire Force)

Behind these cute and polite girls, hides a fire for fighting that most people tend to underestimate. Maki and Sakura may not be as powerful as other members of their universes, but that does not mean they are ever going to give up.

If you ever dare fight against them unprepared, you will probably be surprised by their determination and strength. After their battles, they would probably go back home to gossip about their love lives, as they are both romantics at heart.

9) Asuna Yuki

Asuna is one of the best swordswomen in the world of SAO (Image via Reki Kawahara, Sword Art Online)

There most be something about brooding black-haired boys that makes them attractive to powerful and smart girls, since both Sakura and Asuna fell in love with the lone wolf of their series. They are both amazing fighters as well, each of them a proficient warrior in their own way.

Unfortunately for the girls, they were relegated to a supporting role for most of their appearances, meaning they were never properly able to shine on their own. However, when they were able to show off, fans appreciated just how strong these maidens are.

10) Bianchi

Bianchi's Poison Cooking could be a very useful tool to Naruto's ninjas (Image via Akira Amano/Shueisha, Viz Media, Katekyo Hitman Reborn)

Don't mess with the Mafia’s world Poison Scorpion, because you don't know when your next meal will turn out to be Poison Cooking. Bianchi is a determined woman who just wants the best for the man she loves, exactly like Sakura with Sasuke.

She can also appear tough and unapproachable, she is one of the kindest members of the Vongola Family on the inside. She is great with kids, as was proven when she would take care of Lambo in the future. These two love-sick girls are going to prove to the world that you can be an amazing fighter while still having a loving heart inside.

