Why is Elfen Lied considered so good by so many? Explained

Elfen Lied holds an interesting place in the anime community, considering how the series' perception has changed over the years. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, this anime was viewed as one of the industry's best. While some, such as Death Note or Code Geass, have received even more praise and are heralded as modern classics, this series doesn't receive the same treatment.

However, it's worth pointing out that popularity doesn't always equal quality. Elfen Lied is still fairly praised and valued by people who have watched the series or read the manga, so, understandably, newcomers want to know what makes this anime so good.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Elfen Lied anime.

The Elfen Lied anime and why it works after so many years

Elfen Lied's story focuses on real-life Japan, where beings known as Diclonius are created through experiments. These beings have features like horns and special abilities known as "vectors." Lucy is one of the people being experimented on. She manages to escape the organization responsible for these actions, finds shelter with other people, and deals with the Special Assault Team returning for her.

The series focuses on character development, and Lucy is a unique protagonist in most mainstream series. She is violent, she has a very noticeable dark side, and the anime focuses a lot on her getting back her humanity. Hence, her design, often associated with more delicate and sensitive female characters, works well within the series' themes.

The series' first few episodes could give a different image to the viewer than what the story is actually about. Lucy starts as a protagonist who is easily disliked because of her senseless violence. However, the series slowly reveals all the abuse she received as a child. She becomes a more sympathetic main character, making the journey feel more genuine and heartfelt.

The series' approach to storytelling

An interesting thing about Elfen Lied, especially when compared to modern series, is its approach to storytelling. Violence in manga and anime has always been given a lot more freedom when compared to Western entertainment. But this series can be a good example of how it was used for shock value in the late 2000s, although there is a nice balance with how Lucy's character evolves.

Naturally, the use of extreme violence doesn't mean that the series has shallow storytelling. Kenshiro killing people in Fist of the North Star or Denji fighting now in Chainsaw Man are focused on showing the impact of their actions rather than simple shock value.

Elfen Lied has a similar approach, and the violence is often used to symbolize the sheer inhuman nature of the experiments people like Lucy endured and how they have to find their humanity once again.

Perhaps the way violence was used could make the series feel a bit dated; that is a fair criticism, but the focus on the characters and Lucy's split personality is quite interesting. This series is not made for everybody, and some elements have definitely aged over time, but it has its own charm and can work for a lot of people.

Final thoughts

Elfen Lied is one of those series with a unique place in the anime community, for better or worse. People who have watched it have formed their own opinions. But for anyone curious about the series, the best way to learn about it would be by watching and experiencing it.

