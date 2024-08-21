With You and the Rain anime adaptation confirms 2025 release

On Wednesday, August 21, Kodansha announced the anime adaptation of Ko Nikaido's With You and the Rain manga. The anime will premiere in 2025 and was announced with a teaser visual of the main characters Fuji and Tanuki. The original creator has also commented on the anime adaptation decision.

With You and the Rain, written and illustrated by Ko Nikaido, is a seinen manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. It began serialization on August 17, 2020, and has been collected into six individual tankōbon volumes, with a seventh set to be released in September 2024. The manga has exceeded 500,000 copies in circulation.

With You and the Rain anime adaptation unveiled with teaser visual

Expand Tweet

Trending

On August 21, 2024, Kodansha announced the anime adaptation of With You and the Rain manga, with the launch of the series' official website alongside the X (formerly Twitter) account. The anime will premiere in 2025.

With the announcement, the anime also unveiled its teaser visual, featuring the series' two main characters - Fuji and Tanuki. As evident from the teaser visual, it has been directly inspired by the cover art of the manga's first individual compiled volume.

Expand Tweet

The original manga creator Ko Nikaido also released a special illustration and comment to commemorate the anime adaptation decision. The special illustration featured the Tanuki who had come to the creator's studio to play.

Ko Nikaido's comment (as translated by Google):

"I remember when I toured the studio at my own house, he showed me around very politely, and I am looking forward to seeing what kind of anime it will be."

From the context, it seems like Ko Nikaido was joking about how Tanuki gave him a tour of his own studio. With that, he added that he was looking forward to seeing what kind of anime the adaptation would turn out to be.

Tanuki as seen in the With You and the Rain manga (Image via Kodansha)

Lastly, the anime's official X account also announced a lottery competition that would see three people win special storyboard illustrations done by the original creator.

What is With You and the Rain about?

With You and the Rain is the story of a woman (Fuji) who comes across a strange animal (Tanuki) waiting by the side of the road on a rainy day. The animal insisted that they were a dog and pleaded to be taken in by the woman. To show off its appeal, the animal offered the woman an umbrella. Intrigued by its clever nature, the woman took the animal to her home.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback