Netflix confirms One Piece Live Action season 2 will cover Drum Island but not Alabasta

Tuesday, August 20, 2024, saw a new message from original franchise creator Eiichiro Oda regarding the status of Netflix’s upcoming One Piece Live Action season 2 production. Unfortunately, this message did also confirm that the second season will not be covering Alabasta as fans had expected and instead will stop after the Drum Island arc.

The message also confirmed that additional cast members for One Piece Live Action season 2 will be announced over the next three days (August 21, 22, and 23, 2024). While the message doesn’t confirm exactly who will be announced, Oda does specifically mention Tony Tony Chopper, Miss All Sunday, and Vivi Nefertari in the build to this news.

This could suggest that these highly anticipated castings could be made in the upcoming announcements.

One Piece Live Action season 2 confirms new casting announcements and more in new message from Oda

As mentioned above, the latest message from Oda regarding One Piece Live Action season 2 primarily concerns itself with what the second season will cover and the upcoming casting announcements.

In addition to that, Oda also emphasizes that he’s continuing “to insist on” certain things, which he claims is making his production partners “pull their hairs out.” Oda specifically mentions showrunner Matt Owens, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios here.

However, he emphasizes that they’re all super passionate about the show, and that this is where his insistence on certain things comes from. He also adds that they’ve once again promised not to put the show out until he’s satisfied.

Intriguingly, Oda emphasizes here that this isn’t a contractual obligation, but rather “a verbal pledge” for which he commends their determination to keep their word on the matter.

From here, the message mainly praises season 1’s production, and the diversity of the show’s influence from a global perspective. This segues into the ending news about additional casting announcements in the coming days.

Again, while the message doesn’t confirm who’ll be announced, it seems that Tony Tony Chopper, Miss All Sunday, and Vivi Nefertari are being implied as a part of this news.

This One Piece Live Action season 2 announcement comes just weeks before Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 event, which is typically where trailers and information for the streaming service’s most popular shows are revealed. This would presumably include their adaptation of Oda’s original manga series, which also has a connection to the event given its significant presence in past iterations.

Oda’s original manga series first began serialization in July 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it is still ongoing today. The manga was adapted into a television anime series by Toei Animation, which premiered in October 1999 and is also still ongoing. Netflix is also producing a remake of the anime with Wit Studios, entitled THE ONE PIECE.

