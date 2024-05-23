12 Best anime live-action adaptations, ranked

Anime live-action adaptations add intrigue and hotheaded conversations in the motion picture industry. It is fascinating to see familiar stories from anime series and films brought into a realistic setting. Unlike in Rurouni Kenshin, where sword fighting is depicted in spectacular moves and actions, or in Bleach, where supernatural powers are depicted, these adaptations bring new meanings to the original animated series and characters.

However, it is difficult for animators to work on adaptations because maintaining the story's essence is always a tough nut to crack when one has deeply rooted or long-time fans and perceptions towards the 2D characters are always different. These stories would continue to be relevant and intriguing for today's audience.

With each adaptation, viewers are transported into worlds where the impossible becomes possible, where friendships are forged in the heat of battle, and where ordinary individuals embark on extraordinary journeys. The list contains 12 best anime live-action adaptations.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion.

Zom 100, One Piece, and others are among the best anime live-action adaptations

12. Let Me Eat Your Pancreas (2017)

Let Me Eat Your Pancreas (Image via Toho)

Let Me Eat Your Pancreas is an inspiring tale that can fit into the anime live-action remake category. This is a 2017 animated film by director Sho Tsukikawa, which tells the story of a girl named Sakura Yamauchi suffering from a terminal illness, and her resourceful new classmate. Similar to the source material and the animated film the story revolves around, Let Me Eat Your Pancreas is a coming-of-age drama set in the life of two teenagers whose lives are connected by a tragedy.

Based on the popular anime movie featuring Minami Hamabe and Takumi Kitamura, the film is quite loyal to the spirit of the original show, keeping the plot's emotional and bittersweet tone intact. The performances are sincere and meaningful, and Áron Szentmáth keeps the narrative simple and profound, in line with the story's concept of life and death and people's relationships with each other. It is sweet and moving without being tired or cliché.

11. From Me to You (2010)

From Me to You (Image via Toho)

From Me to You (Kimi ni Todoke) is a romantic manga turned into an anime, followed by a live drama and done exceptionally. The story revolves around social outcast Sawako Kuronuma, who, although initially introverted, warms to her classmates and finds herself in love. The anime live-action features Haruma as Tatsuya and Mikako Tabe as Iroha, the lead couple, who portray sincere emotions on screen.

In school, Sawako Kuronuma faces rejection because of her similarity to Sadako from the horror movie Ringu, whereas Shota Kazehaya enjoys popularity and charm. Shota volunteers to help Sawako out of her shell, and the flame is directly ignited between them instantly. Some decisions regarding the cinematography, such as the slow pace and the main concentration of the plot on the characters, do justice to the anime.

10. Gintama (2017)

Gintama (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures Japan)

Gintama is an odd duck, a mix between comedy, action, and historical fiction. Compared to the original anime series, a 2017 anime live-action adaptation directed by Yuichi Fukuda remains faithful to the show's comedy and plot situations that are unconventional at best. Edo is under aliens' invasion in this parody of the post-war period, and Shun Oguri is in the role of Gintoki Sakata with a Samurian outfit.

The film's ability to mix slapstick comedy with serious action scenes mirrors the original anime's charm. The anime live-action stuck to the source material, resulting in a film that is both funny and brings iconic characters to life while preserving their animated charm. The anime live-action Gintama has been praised for its accurate portrayal of the characters and its ability to capture the spirit of the anime, making it a favorite among fans.

9. Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Alita: Battle Angel (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Alita: Battle Angel, an anime live-action adaptation of the anime and manga series of the same name, is visually impressive. It stars Mike Yuzjusticeki and Charles Baker as the leads. Originally set for release in 2016 but delayed due to animation troubles, the film revolves around the story of Alita, a cyborg woman who forgets her past and goes on a journey of rediscovery.

In this regard, the anime live-action has outdone itself with the implementation of CGI and depth in the environment, as well as Alita's character design and features.

Rosa Salazar does an excellent job in portraying Alita, accentuated by the use of motion capture technology to create the perfect portrayal of the character as innocent as she is strong. While some plot elements were altered, Alita: Battle Angel is a stunning work of science fiction filmmaking as an artistic motion picture.

8. Death Note (2006)

Death Note (Image via Warner Bros.)

Of all the anime adaptations, the Death Note series spinoff has had not one, not two, but three anime live-action adaptations. The original Japanese adaptation, a 2006 version directed by Shusuke Kaneko, is rather interesting.

The continuity of the plot is based on the main character, Light Yagami, a high school student. He receives the abilities of a killer with the help of a supernatural notebook, which eliminates any person as soon as their name is written down in it. Thus, the films portray the complex grim striving of Light and the intellect of the great detective L.

Tatsuya Fujiwara did justice in interpreting the character of Light and with Kenichi Matsuyama as the character L. The anime live-action adaptation retains the original anime's theme of ambiguity and moral dilemmas, which is exciting for fans of psychological thriller anime.

7. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Netflix)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead may be considered as the black comedy component of the zombie genre. The film adaptation, an anime live-action adaptation, is directed by Yusuke Ishida and was produced in 2023. It tells the story of Akira Tendo, a young man determined to make the most of his life after a Zombie apocalypse. Eiji Akaso portrays the character of Akira and does a good job of providing the cool and funny side.

The resilience and charm of the anime series are bright and dark humor and the presence of zombies, which the film recreates well. Thus, the story of the main character's struggle of fighting her way through the world to find herself in the middle of disorder is amusing and even inspiring.

Although Netflix's Zom 100 made many people laugh and contained jokes about the modern working environment, it failed to fully explore corporate life and distastefully used the zombie concept. However, there is also a lack of essential entertainment as a social story-telling.

6. Nana (2005)

Nana (Image via Toho)

Nana is an emotional character-based drama brought to life through a movie in 2005. The movie by Kentaro Otani revolves around two women both named Nana, who become friends despite having nothing in common. Mika Nakashima and Aoi Miyazaki portray the characters of Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu, respectively.

The two leads are complex characters with goals, weaknesses, abilities, and fears, which makes the story more layered and the cast acting impressive. The film also accurately captures the essence of friendship, love, and growth, which are the primary focus of the anime series and manga. It's easy to recommend 2005's Nana because it has credible performances from stars Mika Nakashima and Aoi Miyazaki. A sequel anime live-action that is less successful but is worth a watch was released in 2006.

5. One Piece (2023)

One Piece (Image via Netflix)

Adapting One Piece into an anime live-action series is a daring attempt due to the anime's popularity and massive number of episodes. Created by Netflix and aired in 2023, it depicts the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirates in their quest for the ultimate treasure, One Piece. The cast of the anime live-action adaptation also gives life to the adventurous nature and the bond of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The cast has been acclaimed for embodying the characters, Iñaki Godoy being the actor to portray Luffy. One of the remarkable aspects of One Piece is its creative visualization of Luffy's stretching abilities and the world in general. Even though it is a daunting task to summarize such a massive story, the anime live-action adaptation of One Piece is reasonable, presenting viewers with a fresh look at a series they have known for years.

4. Kakegurui (2018)

Kakegurui (Image via GAGA Pictures)

Kakegurui, based on an elite school where learning is accompanied by gambling, can be easily transferred to the screen. The anime live-action was aired in 2018 and directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa. It focuses on psychological warfare and all-encompassing narcissistic personalities, with Minami Hamabe as the lead character, Yumeko Jabami.

The series is as dramatic and stylistically animated as the original anime, with stunning gambling scenes. The cast and the psychological games they play with each other are well-portrayed with good acting and direction. The writers did a fairly good job adapting Kakegurui from the source material. Although it is comparatively devoid of action and camp, the show found moderate success, lasting for two seasons on Netflix.

3. The Way of the Househusband (2021)

The Way of the Househusband (Image via Netflix)

The Way of the Househusband differs from traditional anime live-action adaptations in various aspects, mainly in the fact that it tackles a more lighthearted, slice-of-life theme. This comedy series debuted in 2021 and stars Tatsu, a retired yakuza gang leader with aspirations of being a househusband. The real-life version, now in the form of a Netflix series, retains the comic element in the anime, and the newcomer, Hiroshi Tamaki, excels in portraying Tatsu.

The anime live-action is comical and entertaining, tracking the activities of Tatsu as he goes through his new life of being a family man, just like he was involved in his previous life as a yakuza. It is a pleasant show at times but sometimes doesn't encompass the comedy of the anime. However, it is special for fans who are searching for something unique. It is also nice to see Tatsu having his happy moments, savoring the mundane reality of life.

2. Bleach (2018)

Bleach (Image via Netflix)

Another successful example of an anime live-action adaptation is Bleach, which was released in 2018 and directed by Shinsuke Sato. The main character, Ichigo Kurosaki, is a high school student who can see ghosts and becomes a Soul Reaper. Having Sota Fukushi in the lead role as Ichigo, this movie was successful in enthusing the horror feeling of the show and independently explaining a brief view of the story.

On the aspect of graphics, the movie is reasonable in portraying the Hollows and the other mysterious fight sequences. The film directly translates the first storyline of the series. In this case, although watching Bleach can be a fun ride, it leaves several plot arcs unresolved, and an anime live-action TV adaptation would have been more effective. Fans who were waiting to see their favorite scenes applauded it.

1. Rurouni Kenshin (2012-2021)

Rurouni Kenshin (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The best example of a successful anime live-action is Rurouni Kenshin. The film series, with Takeru Satoh as the hero, is a dazzling embodiment of the anime and manga's spirit. The action scenes are handled well, especially the fight scenes involving swords that retain a sense of reality while also being large-scale. The strict adherence to costume and set brings Meiji-era Japan to life, even if they are in Korea.

The trilogy started in 2012 and has two sequels that came out in 2021, directed by Keishi Otomo. These films are highly acclaimed for being closer to the books in terms of the atmosphere, the plots, actions, and visual effects. The original trilogy is terrific, while each of Netflix's sequels also has great quality. Viewers enjoyed the character development and the fact that, unlike often seen in adaptations, the anime's emotional depth remained well done for the live-action adaptation.

In conclusion

Fans have been left unsatisfied by earlier attempts at anime live-action adaptations like Death Note - Netflix adaption (2017) and Fullmetal Alchemist (2017). However, recent achievements like One Piece demonstrate that a good adaptation is possible. The right mix of source materials and adaptation format can result in a masterpiece that resonates with long-time anime fans and casual viewers.

The growing list of anime live-action adaptations based on anime reflects this change in tune, showing that the platform is dedicated to improving the quality and fidelity of such adaptations. While translating beloved anime into live-action becomes more sophisticated through the industry's efforts, this leaves room for even more stunning ones in the future.

Related Links:

5 live-action anime adaptations universally hated (and 5 that are well-liked)

10 reasons why many live-action anime adaptations disappoint fans

10 greatest animation studios and their most iconic anime

10 manga that never should've had anime adaptations

10 Anime moments that absolutely broke the internet