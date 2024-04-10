Stellar Blade director opens up on Alita: Battle Angel influence

Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung-tae has shared that, Alita: Battle Angel, among other inspirations, had a huge influence on his game. While many fans had assumptions regarding this connection while looking at Eve's character, it's now been confirmed by the director himself. This movie's universe has heavily inspired this PS5 exclusive.

Stellar Blade has left no stone unturned when it comes to building hype among fans. With each new and exciting revelation popping up regarding its development and how it was initially conceptualized, the anticipation is only escalating.

Stellar Blade "took a lot of inspiration" from 2019's Alita: Battle Angel movie according to Kim Hyung-tae

A still from Alita: Battle Angel movie (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Director Kim Hyung-tae recently interacted with the team of PlayStation Blog to discuss his action-adventure title. He mostly talked about numerous design elements featured in Stellar Blade and how he took a lot of inspiration from previously released pop culture media like anime and films.

When asked about a particular movie that inspired Stellar Blade, the director dropped the name of Alita: Battle Angel. Here's exactly what Kim Hyung-tae had to say about this movie's influence on the game and its world:

"There are quite a few. However, one of the most inspirational, in terms of theme and design, is the sci-fi manga Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro sensei. It was released as an action film in 2019 under the title Alita: Battle Angel. I’d say I took a lot of inspiration from that movie."

Yukito Kishiro's Gunnm is an iconic manga series from 1991 and is otherwise known as Battle Angel Alita in the West. However, Kim mentioned that he mostly took a lot of inspiration from the 2019 movie adaptation by director Robert Rodriguez.

Eve's character in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kim also touched upon other key aspects of Stellar Blade. When asked how its post-apocalyptic world was designed, he shared that his team decided to reimagine and render the elements from '80s and '90s sci-fi movies. Here's what he said on the world-building while hoping for fans to appreciate his game's design elements:

"People have their own vision of what a post-apocalyptic world is like based on what they’ve envisioned in their heads or seen in movies and such. I’m sure many players will appreciate and admire the details and attention that went into making the post-apocalyptic world in Stellar Blade vivid and realistic."

Developed by Shift Up, the game is set for a global release on April 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

