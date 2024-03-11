Rurouni Kenshin season 2 confirms Fall 2024 premiere and more

Monday, March 11, 2024 saw the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event confirm that the Rurouni Kenshin season 2 television anime series is set to premiere in Fall 2024 on the channel's Noitamina programming block. The event also confirmed that, like the anime’s first season, the second will run for two continuous cours (quarters of a year), marking a continuous half-year run for the second season.

No trailer or other promotional material for Rurouni Kenshin season 2 was revealed at the event, but is expected to be shared sometime in the coming weeks and months as the release window draws nearer. It’s also expected that any major changes in or additions to the series’ staff and cast will be confirmed in the coming months.

Rurouni Kenshin season 2 serves as the second season of LIDEN FILMS’ re-adaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s original manga series of the same name. The series is preceded by a television anime adaptation produced by Studio Gallop for the first 66 episodes and Studio Deen for the remaining 28, which ran from January 1996 until September 1998.

Rurouni Kenshin season 2 confirmed as airing in Japan in October 2024

As mentioned above, Rurouni Kenshin season 2 was officially confirmed as airing in Japan starting in October 2024. The second season is also confirmed to run for a continuous half-year like the first season also did. It is expected that Crunchyroll will both stream the original Japanese version as it airs weekly in Japan and produce an English dub as it did with the first season. However, neither is confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

Soma Saito stars in the series as the titular Kenshin Himura, with Rie Takahashi co-starring as Kaoru Kamiya. Taku Yashiro plays Sanosuke Sagara, while Makoto Koichi voices Yahiko Myojin to round out the series’ main cast. Additional cast includes Yuma Uchida as Shinomori Aoshi, Saori Onishi as Megumi Takani, and Satoshi Hino as Hajime Saito. It is expected that additional cast will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Hideyo Yamamoto directed the anime series at LIDEN FILMS studios, with Terumi Nishii designing the characters, and Hideyuki Kurata writing the series scripts. Yu Takami is credited with composing the first season’s music. It is expected, but not confirmed as of this article’s writing, that at least the first season’s core staff members will return for the second.

Watsuki’s original manga was first launched in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in April 1994, where it ran until its conclusion in September 1999. The series’ 255 chapters and two extra issues were collected into 28 compilation volumes total. The manga series has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide.

