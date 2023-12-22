Rurouni Kenshin season 2: What to expect and where to start in the manga

Following the conclusion of the first season of the 2023 readaptation of Rurouni Kenshin last week, fans are eagerly waiting for any available information on season 2 of the franchise's television anime series. While a second season for the readaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s original manga series has been confirmed, many fans still aren’t satisfied.

A majority of these fans, who still want more, are primarily interested in what Rurouni Kenshin season 2 will cover, given the manner in which the 2023 anime’s first season ended. Likewise, other fans are even looking forward to picking up Watsuki’s original manga series following the events of the first season’s final episode.

Thankfully, there are simple and easy answers to both questions without the fear of spoiling too much of Rurouni Kenshin season 2’s events. While some general spoilers will need to be discussed, fans can rest assured that this article won’t go into any detailed specifics regarding what the future of the series offers.

Disclaimer: Slight spoilers for the Rurouni Kenshin manga and season 2 of the 2023 anime below.

Rurouni Kenshin season 2 events set to strain the relationships Kenshin developed in season 1

Where to start in the manga

As mentioned before, many fans are simply curious about where Rurouni Kenshin season 2 will start in the manga without necessarily seeking specific spoilers or details about the upcoming arc. Likewise, the question regarding where to begin the series’ manga needs to be explained before addressing the general spoilers and what events to expect from season 2 and the manga’s corresponding section.

The final episode of the first season of the 2023 series adapted chapter 55 through chapter 57 of the original manga series fully. These are the eighth through tenth chapters of the Kyoto arc, which began in the 2023 anime’s episode 22 and in the manga’s 48th chapter. In other words, this is the starting point for fans who wish to begin reading the manga.

However, those looking to read ahead before Rurouni Kenshin season 2 premieres would likely be best served starting from chapter 48 of the manga. While the 2023 anime is a fully canonical adaptation, it’s possible that certain events were reorganized or restructured for the anime specifically. As a result, fans looking to read the manga before the season 2 premiere are best served, restarting the Kyoto arc from the manga’s 7th volume and 48th chapter overall.

What to expect

There is some speculation about a general overview of what to expect from season 2 and its source material without any specific spoilers. This includes what characters head to Kyoto with Kenshin, as well as what the major conflicts of the arc will be for both Kenshin and his allies.

As many likely suspected, Rurouni Kenshin season 2’s events will see Sanosuke Sagara, Kaoru Kamiya, and Yahiko Myojin all head to Kyoto in order to chase after Kenshin. However, Sanosuke decides to go by himself, while Yahiko is able to convince Kaoru to go with him to Kyoto, thanks to some help from Megumi Takani.

As has already been set up, Makoto Shishio will serve as the main antagonist for the arc, with battles against his henchmen and allies lining the path to this fateful confrontation. Fans can anticipate the return of certain adversaries from the first season, as well as more aspects of Kenshin’s past to be revealed as he fights his former comrades and enemies.

