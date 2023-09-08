Is Stampede closer to the Trigun manga? Canon value of reboot vs. original anime explored

Although Trigun manga didn't have a long run, going from 1995 to 1996, it was so well received that the original anime adaptation by Madhouse in the late 90s has become a cult classic in the industry. Therefore, the announcement of the Trigun Stampede anime and its subsequent release was controversial because Studio Orange took a lot of creative liberties, ranging from the aesthetic to the directions in the story.

Now, the question is if this makes the Trigun Stampede anime very different from the Trigun manga. Does it move so far away from the source material that it can be viewed as its own thing? Or is it trying to stay faithful to Yasuhiro Nightow's manga? Like Vash's inner conflicts, those questions need a bit of dissection.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Trigun manga and the Trigun Stampede anime.

Differences between the Trigun manga and the Trigun Stampede anime

The art style is the most apparent difference between the Trigun manga and the Trigun Stampede anime. While author Yasuhiro Nightow had a very detailed and realistic style with some classic manga features, this new anime adaptation had a more modern and straightforward design, which worked much better in animation.

Some characters, such as Vash the Stampede, the protagonist, have received redesigns, and the series has a more excellent 3D feeling than the original 90s anime by Madhouse. However, all of these things are a much more superficial element when compared to the story and what was changed about the manga.

For example, the introduction of Vash the Stampede is a lot more different in this anime. The manga built up Vash's legacy and fame, with the audience slowly gaining a certain image of this gunslinger before introducing the character. At the same time, the Stampede anime presents him almost from the get-go, significantly changing the story's tone and people's perception of the character.

Other major differences

The earlier episodes of the new anime also show more of Vash's facade while he is trying to defend a village and being aware of how many bullets he has at his disposal. Compared to the original story, he doesn't know how many shots he has, which shows that while he is competent, he also has a bit of a goofy side.

This is important because the Trigun Stampede anime focuses on him trying to hide his reputation and know-how as a gunslinger. At the same time, the manga makes the element of him being Vash the Stampede a bit harder to find out. This is important because it establishes a very different tone from the source material, thus showing another side to the story.

Perhaps one of the most significant changes is that this new anime introduces Vash's twin brother, Million Knives, almost from the beginning. This is a crucial plot point, and the manga took its time to introduce it, which is why the original series had a reputation for being a slow burner. Still, this new adaptation establishes that connection from the start, making a tonal shift in the story.

Final thoughts

The Trigun manga had a unique style and approach to storytelling, while the Trigun Stampede anime is trying something different. The general concept of the story remains the same, but the new anime takes some liberties and can be divisive to many people.

