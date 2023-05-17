Trigun Manga announces a Deluxe Edition reprint via Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics has announced its plans to reprint Deluxe Editions of the popular manga series Trigun, much to the excitement of fans. As per the announcement, the deluxe editions will be available for both the original series and its sequel, Trigun Maximum.

The rich artwork and compelling stories that have made the series a fan favorite for years are expected to be showcased in these enormous hardback editions, which demonstrate Dark Horse Manga's dedication to excellence.

In this piece, we'll examine the specifics of this much-awaited reprint and look into the factors that contributed to the enthusiasm around the comeback in the Deluxe Edition within the manga community.

Trigun manga reprint: Dark Horse Comics unveils Deluxe Editions for fans

Dark Horse Comics @DarkHorseComics Today, we're thrilled to be able to reveal something we've had in the works for some time: #TRIGUN and TRIGUN MAXIMUM Deluxe Edition manga! Revealed earlier today on Anime News Network, find more details and pre-order links on our website: bit.ly/41M8z4i Today, we're thrilled to be able to reveal something we've had in the works for some time: #TRIGUN and TRIGUN MAXIMUM Deluxe Edition manga! Revealed earlier today on Anime News Network, find more details and pre-order links on our website: bit.ly/41M8z4i https://t.co/KN3NB3mJ19

Dark Horse Comics made the announcement via a tweet, which sparked enthusiasm among fans of the series and manga enthusiasts.

The Trigun Deluxe Edition, a much awaited giant hardback compilation, will debut in December of this year, according to the official release. Both Trigun books will be included in this deluxe version, totaling almost 700 pages of engaging reading.

The collection will be released by Dark Horse in its original enormous 7x10 page format, together with the recognisable Deluxe Edition hardback cover.

Jinja ⎊ MOMOCON @RadJinja new print! I heard trigun manga is being reprinted new print! I heard trigun manga is being reprinted 👀✌️💜 https://t.co/upgOMfrAdg

On a number of websites, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and regional comic shops and bookshops, the Deluxe Edition hardback is currently up for pre-order. This compilation, which costs $49.99, is a must-have for every manga enthusiast's library. It will go on sale in bookstores on December 5, 2023, and in comic book stores starting December 6, 2023.

Trigun Maximum will be available in a Deluxe Edition in April 2024, according to Dark Horse Manga. The first book of the edition contains the first three volumes of the series, with over 600 pages of Nightow's renowned illustrations.

Thanks to this deluxe hardcover edition's preservation of the original large format, readers will be able to completely immerse themselves in the detailed intricacies and action-packed scenes that made Maximum a fan favourite.

The first volume of this Deluxe Edition is slated for arrival on April 2, 2024, in bookshops, and on April 3, 2024, in comic book stores. Pre-orders for this version, which will cost $49.99, like its predecessor, are now being accepted at comic book retailers and book stores like Barnes & Noble.

bigolas dickolas woIfwood @maskofbun trigun maximum getting a hardcover deluxe edition is SUCH a big deal because the quality of manga printed that way is BEYOND FANTASTIC just LOOK at the berserk deluxe edition trigun maximum getting a hardcover deluxe edition is SUCH a big deal because the quality of manga printed that way is BEYOND FANTASTIC just LOOK at the berserk deluxe edition https://t.co/SlKTwK1r6O

Fans of the series have been anxiously awaiting this deluxe edition reprint because it will give them the chance to enjoy the engaging story and magnificent artwork in a visually arresting and thorough manner. Longtime admirers will enjoy this publication, while new readers will have the chance to learn about the genius of Yasuhiro Nightow's work.

Poll : 0 votes