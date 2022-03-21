Dark Horse announces lesbian fantasy graphic novel series The Marble Queen

Dark Horse comes with the latest queer fantasy graphic novel series titled The Marble Queen. The novel comes from the brilliant mind of Anna Kopp and involves the artwork by Gabrielle Kari.

Anna is a children's author who is primarily recognized for her stories for young readers, and Gabrielle Kari did incredible art in the No Holds Bard comic. The two paired up together to bring The Marble Queen to life and started working on the project in 2020.

The story was pitched by Kopp in 2016 and was purchased by Dark Horse comics in 2019. It is a story that will definitely take the readers to a different world where they will witness a political drama of a Kingdom that isn't in such a good condition after the pirates have destroyed its trading routes. Along with that, it also showcases a queer love story that will leave the readers awestruck.

The Marble Queen: Plot

The plot revolves around the primary character, Princess Amelia, who was in a challenging situation seeing her kingdom in darkness. One day she receives a marriage proposal from a mysterious kingdom, Iliad.

The offer looked like the only option that could help her fund the kingdom and protect it from getting ruined. Of course, the princess had no choice but to accept the offer for the sake of her kingdom, so she goes ahead with it without giving it any other thought.

However, it is not as simple as it looks. The complications began when Amelia realized that the person she married was not the prince of the kingdom but a recently crowned queen, Salira, who had developed some new and strange feelings. Now, Amelia has to face several challenges with her anxiety and her wife's problems.

Dark Horse's new fantasy series will cover the adventurous aspects of the two kingdoms that have come together for the same purpose. Readers will indeed feel the sorrow that enables Amelia to accept the marriage alliance.

Dark Horse bought The Marble Queen in 2019 (Image via Anna Kopp/Twitter)

The Marble Queen will hit the bookshelves at the comic book stores on November 9, 2022. At other bookstores, it will be available on November 22, 2022. And for pre-ordering, it's available on Amazon at a retail price of $19.99.

