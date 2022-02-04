From The Comey Rule to Gaslit, 5 shows based on political scandals

Political shows like The Comey Rule and Gaslit are fairly popular, and if you've seen them, you might want to look for more fantastic political dramas. However, with more streaming services than political advertisements on television, deciding what to watch isn't always easy.

While we might follow the principles of our democracy and have a referendum on the best political films and television shows available like The Comey Rule, it could be a lot easier to just name a few titles and leave it up to you to pick.

5 shows like 'The Comey Rule' that are a must watch

1) The West Wing (Netflix)

The West Wing, a long-running political drama created by Aaron Sorkin, depicted the lives of politicians and staffers who worked (and occasionally slept) in the White House. Members of the Bartlet Administration have proven repeatedly that they are up to the task and could weather any storm, in good times or bad.

The NBC drama series, like The Comey Rule, went into considerable depth regarding the inner workings of government institutions, including the White House. Despite the similarities in location and types of characters, The West Wing has a lighter and more often than not calmer tone than the Showtime series.

2) House Of Cards (HBO Max)

House of Cards portrays Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) as he advances from Democratic Majority Whip to President of the United States before falling from power, at which time it takes up with his wife Claire (Robin Wright). The drama and political games, however, continue despite the shift in power.

It's difficult to say which drama has the more purposefully unlikable leader of the free world, but that's part of what makes both House of Cards and The Comey Rule so entertaining.

3) Veep (HBO Max)

Over the course of seven seasons, HBO's hit sitcom Veep follows Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she rises through the ranks from Vice President to Commander in Chief.

You might assume that a comedy mocking White House leaders and personnel had little to do with The Comey Rule, but the two films share a lot of humor. The humor in Veep, on the other hand, is deliberate.

4) The Newsroom (HBO Max)

The Newsroom, an HBO cable news drama directed by Aaron Sorkin, follows beleaguered news journalist Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels) as he goes through a midlife crisis that drastically alters his worldview.

The show delves into the lives of those who cover the news and how their careers affect their professional and personal lives. Storylines based on true occurrences are linked to the fictitious drama of the show's vast ensemble cast.

The Newsroom, like The Comey Rule, finds persuasive methods to replay some of the most pivotal incidents of the twenty-first century.

5) Scandal

The Shondaland drama immersed viewers in the realm of crisis management in Washington, D.C. for 124 episodes and seven seasons. When Kerry Washington was cast as Olivia Pope in the show, she became the first African-American lead in a network drama in over four decades.

Thanks to the cast's habit of live-tweeting the show as it aired, the show is credited with ushering in a new era of interactive television.

