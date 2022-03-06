Secret Stash Press: All about Kevin Smith's new comic launch in association with Dark Horse

Kevin Smith recently joined hands with Dark Horse Comics to launch a new comic line titled Secret Stash Press.

For the unacquainted, Dark Horse is a comic book company that has published several popular comics, including Hellboy, The American Academy, Black Hammer, and many more.

People who aren't aware of Kevin must know that he is a famous writer and director who also owns the production company, View Askew Productions. Similar to DC and the Marvel Universe, View Askewniverse has also given the entertainment industry amazing movies such as Clerks, Chasing Amy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, and more.

Exploring the details of Kevin Smith's upcoming comics line

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Smith's comic line will be out this autumn season with its eight-installment series, Masquerade. The storyline of the comic will revolve around a budding vigilante.

Later, the comic line will bring Quick Stops, which will be set up in the Askewniverse world and will also feature some of the most interesting and familiar characters from Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, Mallrats, and Clerks.

According to the President of Dark Horse, Mike Richardson, both he and Kevin worked on their own comic book stores. On top of that, they both made a huge name for themselves in the film industry. So, there are a lot of similarities between these two creators, and they are finally uniting for their passion for comic books.

Here is a statement given by the President of Dark Horse, Mike Richardson.

"It only makes sense for us (Kevin and Mike) to finally team up and I am extremely proud to announce his exciting new line of comic books and graphic novels here at Dark Horse. Kevin has a brilliant, creative mind and I can't wait to see what he has in store for all of us."

Speaking to The Hollywood reporter, Kevin Smith stated that this year is going to be the 25th anniversary of his comic book store, Jay & Silent Bob Secret Stash. So, it's the perfect time for them to step up to the market by launching their own comic book line.

Kevin couldn't hold on to his excitement and took to Twitter:

Comic books are definitely one of the best mediums of storytelling. Several filmmakers and big studios have made a fortune by releasing live-action and other adaptations of the popular comic book series.

Kevin Smith shares a deep connection with comic books, so it would be interesting to see what Secret Stash Press brings to the table.

