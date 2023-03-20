Trigun Stampede Episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Episode 11 of Trigun Stampede caused a buzz among fans. The episode didn't just see many emotional tear-jerking moments, it also dealt with the impact of a fan-favorite character's death, and revealed new plot elements.

Episode 12, the final episode of the show, Trigun Stampede, will be released on March 25, 2023, and is set to follow up after last week's fateful encounter.

Season 1 caps off at 12 episodes, and the hype for the upcoming Trigun Stampede episode is at an all-time high, with the earliest section of Vash’s story drawing to a close. This implies that several plot points will be wrapped up.

Trigun Stampede episode 12 will tie together several plot points seen throughout the season

Episode 12 of Trigun Stampede season 1 will be released on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 pm JST, which means international fans can watch it on the same day.

Based on the broadcast details, the release times for episode 12 are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023

Fans can expect to watch the subtitled episode of the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Episode 12 is set to produce a banger on screen, through its tying together of numerous plot points with heightened emotional drama. The episode is anticipated to begin where episode 11 left off, with Vash the Stampede and the mysterious opponent Legato engaged in a violent struggle.

Many people wonder whether Vash will ever be able to discover the truth about his enigmatic background. However, the solution might continue to elude him for some time.

Fans can also expect to learn more about the complex bond between Vash and Wolfwood, and the possibility of a united front against fresh, more serious dangers. Milly might get a few moments to shine and showcase her development.

Recap of Trigun Stampede episode 11

Episode 11 explores the past as Knives seeks to persuade Vash to join him as he closes in on his ultimate objective. Nevertheless, as time is running out for humanity, he takes his brother on a journey down memory lane to persuade him to support his cause.

The Orange Studio-produced season's main narrative beat has been the slow unraveling of the past and how it has shaped Knives and Vash. Fans have witnessed both their excellent and bad qualities, as well as those of the people around them. It has been amazing to observe how two brothers who were reared in quite similar conditions might end up being two very different people.

As mentioned earlier, the episode will air on March 25, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

