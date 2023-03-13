Trigun Stampede episode 11: Release date, countdown, where to watch, and what to expect

The 10th episode of Trigun Stampede raised several questions among fans, as it saw many tears being shed and left everyone waiting for one. The penultimate episode of the show, which will be released on March 18, 2023, is set to follow up after last week's fateful encounter.

Season 1 caps off at 12 episodes. As such, the recent release of Trigun Stampede episode 11 indicates that the earliest section of Vash’s story is drawing to a close, which means several plot points will be wrapped up.

Trigun Stampede episode 11 will be released on March 18

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi pls give it a watch!!!!! yeah, Trigun Stampede uses CG in their animation but it honestly looks badass af??? so many scenes like these absolutely blew me away lolpls give it a watch!!!!! yeah, Trigun Stampede uses CG in their animation but it honestly looks badass af??? so many scenes like these absolutely blew me away lol 😳 pls give it a watch!!!!! 🙏 https://t.co/keabwpgSlG

The 11th episode of Trigun Stampede first season will be released on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 pm JST, which means several international fans can watch it on the same day.

Based on the broadcast details already revealed, the release times for episode 11 are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday (March 18, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday (March 18, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday (March 18, 2023)

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday (March 18, 2023)

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday (March 18, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Saturday (March 18, 2023)

Fans can expect to watch the subtitled episode of the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What to expect from the Trigun Stampede episode 11

Kolaz @KolazPV Trigun Stampede | Episode 11 Preview Trigun Stampede | Episode 11 Preview https://t.co/dTvND4ga1k

Following the thrilling conclusion of episode 10, episode 11 of this Studio Orange production will feature Vash embroiled in a new conflict. Fans can expect to see Meryl's attempts to deal with her longtime partner after Roberto's death, as the preview trailer shows her holding a gun. Hence, fans can expect to see a showdown between Knives and Vash after the latter realizes his brother's conspiracy.

The preview trailer for Trigun Stampede episode 11 is also set to feature the fan-favorite vagabond face off against his brother Knives. New tentacle-like appendages are seen to emerge from Knives' back, hinting that he might be merging with another plant.

One scene features Knives reach out with an arm towards Vash, suggesting the possibility that the antihumanist villain might be waiting for his brother to join him. The trailer then delves into a montage of various scenes featuring Vash, whose emotional turmoil is apparent in these scenes. Fans can also expect to see a resolution, or at least a continuation of the dilemmas featuring Conrad.

A brief recap of Trigun Stampede episode 10

Episode 10 of Trigun Stampede picks up where episode 9 left off, and it has a lot to say about a number of beloved characters. Conrad, who has a questionable moral character, was seen carrying out unethical experiments, and the episode also included an odd-looking elf kid. What that suggests is left up to speculation among fans. Meanwhile, Roberto de Niro, one of the series' defining characters, passes away.

The episode also dug into some of Stampede's bigger plotlines and ideas, revealing that Conrad was, in reality, making perverted attempts to save humanity. Meanwhile, Conrad's sponsorship by Knives could be for another reason. The episode also dropped some much-needed lore about the worms of Nightow and their functional connection to the planet. Moreover, the episode finally delved into Wolfwood's contract.

Poll : 0 votes