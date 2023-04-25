Berserk chapter 372 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

As followers of one of the finest seinen series ever, fans have been awaiting the release of Berserk chapter 372. Like Gut's tenacious journey, the series has faced many challenges and was even encouraged to continue after the death of its author. However, the light at the end of this dark tunnel comes in the form of the imminent release of Berserk chapter 372, which will release on April 28.

The fact that Guts has been practicing to defeat Griffith all this time just makes things worse after the former's defeat in chapter 371. For a long time, answers were absent. However, now that the recent Berserk break is over, we can excitedly await the publication of Berserk chapter 372.

Since his introduction, Guts has been one of the most tortured souls ever to grace a manga panel, and one can hope to see him gain the justice and happiness he deserves in the last section.

When fans might expect to read Berserk chapter 372 and what it holds in store

No one @NiggaOffTheWall I NEED CHAPTER 372 NOW I JUST CAUGHT UP WITH BERSERK WHERE IS IT THIS FIRE ASS CLIFFHANGER I NEED CHAPTER 372 NOW I JUST CAUGHT UP WITH BERSERK WHERE IS IT THIS FIRE ASS CLIFFHANGER https://t.co/6v3dPvqf6I

After the untimely death of Mangaka Kentaro Miura on May 6, 2021, Berserk took a break. Until chapter 364 for Young Animal #18 on September 10, 2021, he continued to have most of the chapters he contributed to showcasing his pictures.

Following chapter 371 on December 9, 2022, Miura's childhood friend, Kouji Mori, assumed control of the series' direction, with a recent temporary gap. Several months have passed since then, but the series will soon be released on April 28, 2023. Perhaps an unending darkness would be more suitable.

In either case, it will be available for purchase. If past releases are any indication, Dark Horse Comics will localize the collected volume within a year after the Japanese publication. Dark Horse publishes them abroad, where one can buy them physically or digitally if readers want to read the English version and support the authors.

What to expect from Berserk chapter 372

The events in Berserk's upcoming chapter will be historic. Guts is at an all-time low, and he wants to find some glimmers of light amid the gloom. His greatest chance is that someone will enter his consciousness and either show him the way or remind him why he must continue after traveling so far. Passengers on the ship are concerned about their safety while Guts battles his demons.

They must figure out a means to escape the storm, which puts them in a bind. The Skull Knight might be able to assist them in some way. Griffith will likely be planning what he needs to do with Casca away from all the commotion. Griffith has occasionally appeared unstable, despite his apparent invincibility. It seems unlikely that he will kill her because of the connection to the Moonlight Boy in Berserk chapter 372.

She wasn't awake when Griffith took Casca away. Hence, it is highly likely that Casca will awaken in the next chapter. When she realizes that Griffith has abducted her, she may experience another collapse. Sonia, who is close to Griffith, may experience issues with Casca's debut and go down a bad path. Tensions are rising, and the subsequent chapter cannot come fast enough.

Berserk chapter 371 recap

LIDA 👾 リダ #ThankYouMiura @BasedLIDA BERSERK chapter #372 spoilers/leaks will be here sooner or later, mute all the words related to this chapter and by doing so, you may avoid spoilers on your tl, if you don't wish to be spoiled that is.. BERSERK chapter #372 spoilers/leaks will be here sooner or later, mute all the words related to this chapter and by doing so, you may avoid spoilers on your tl, if you don't wish to be spoiled that is.. https://t.co/Wo98Xbh3LM

In Berserk chapter 371, The Band of Hawk commander abducted Casca after revealing his true identity to the residents of Skellig. Guts attempted to stop him, but he was helpless in the face of Griffith's strength. Guts was deeply saddened by witnessing Casca being taken away. He could not believe Griffith was unaffected by any of his attacks, which might be explored in Berserk chapter 372.

Guts became discouraged due to his failure to even graze his erstwhile comrade. In the chapter, Guts barricaded himself in a cabin on the ship. He was still horrified by what happened before him, and this might have repercussions in Berserk chapter 372.

The ship's crew members were distressed as well because it appeared that the stormy weather would demolish the ship. Fans might observe Sonia anticipating Griffith's arrival at the chapter's conclusion. Eventually, the White Hawk came to earth, carrying Casca in her arms. Fans might get to explore this in Berserk chapter 372.

Viewers can watch the different installments of Berserk on Crunchyroll and YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes