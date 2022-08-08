Berserk Chapter 368 (Raw Scans): Skull Knight appears, series may return to monthly releases

Berserk Chapter 368 raw scans were leaked on Monday afternoon by reputable general manga series leaker @GoatPepito (Pepito). Pepito posted the images to their Twitter account, as is their typical routine for any and all raw scan image leaks they release.

The story appears to pick up right where Chapter 367 left off, and it will most likely continue to showcase the irreversible destruction of Elfhelm. That being said, Berserk Chapter 368 summary spoilers aren’t available as of this writing, meaning these events and others which aren’t presented in the following raw scans are purely speculation.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Berserk Chapter 368 raw scans, as well as speculates on what they could be showing fans and what could happen in between.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Berserk 368. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Berserk Chapter 368 sees Griffith wedge himself between Guts and Casca once more

Raw scans

As aforementioned, Twitter user @GoatPepito (Pepito) posted the raw scan images for Berserk Chapter 368 to their Twitter account early Monday afternoon. The images seem to show an assault on Elfhelm by supernatural forces, likely stemming from Griffith and the Reborn Band of the Hawk’s ranks.

The first image posted sees the Skull Knight reappear once more on Elfhelm, seemingly appearing to rescue Isidro and Isma, with Schierke likely also present but not visible. Isidro and Isma seem to have been surrounded by enemies prior to the Skull Knight’s arrival, with the former having both his Salamander Dagger and sword drawn.

The next image posted sees Guts surrounded by the black, gelatinous blobs of what are likely spirits of the dead. They seem to be rising up from the ground of Elfhelm itself, and are potentially whispering something to the Black Swordsman to get inside his head, given his expression in the panel below.

The following image posted sees Guts reaching out for Casca with a saddened, weary look on his face, as the latter is seemingly carried away from Elfhelm by Griffith. She seems to be in a daze or potentially even unconscious here, most likely signaling a return to her dissociative state (although this is unlikely, even if it is a possibility).

The next image posted shows the aforementioned black, gelatinous blobs surrounding Roderick and his crew. Members of the crew are shown being swallowed by the blobs, before reappearing as zombie-like creatures with most of their flesh stripped from their body. This adds further credence to their presence being something Griffith intentionally allowed, assuming these zombies follow his and Zodd’s commands.

The final image posted by Pepito shows Skull Knight traversing across Elfhelm, attacking the aforementioned blobs as they attempt to envelop him. However, he’s seemingly able to eliminate them with his own attack, as evidenced by a panel which seems to show them withering away.

News which Pepito also broke alongside this final image is that the next chapter will release on September 9. With Berserk Chapter 368 also coming roughly a month after the previous release, this would seemingly suggest a return to monthly releases for the series. However, this is yet unconfirmed, and fans will likely receive more clarity from official sources upon Berserk Chapter 368’s official release.

Follow along for more Berserk manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

