Trigun Stampede: Age of all important characters

The Trigun Stampede anime is one of the ongoing animes of this generation that has captured quite a lot of attention since its debut in January 2023. Fans have been seen enjoying the series, and the reviews are pretty good as well. It is an adaptation of the Trigun manga, which began in 1995.

Being a fan-favorite, Trigun has garnered a good amount of attention for a long time, which eventually helped the anime adaptation become a success. Some manga fans especially liked how the anime portrayed the characters and the plot.

An anime is nothing without its characters, and those in Trigun Stampede have already secured their places in the hearts of the fans. As a result, there have been discussions on certain things related to the characters, in particular their age, which will be explored here.

How old are Nicholas D. Wolfwood, Meryl Stryfe, and other prominent characters in Trigun Stampede?

1. Vash the Stampede

Vash The Stampede (image via Studio Orange)

Vash the Stampede is the main character of Trigun Stampede, and he is known for his proficiency in using guns. He is more than 150 years old in the series and is a plant.

Despite this, he is a pacifist at heart and is dedicated to preserving peace and safeguarding humanity. However, his reputation as a wanted criminal forces him to constantly evade his pursuers. Vash's character development is a significant aspect of the series and is essential in driving the plot forward.

Vash is an expert marksman who has the unique ability to disable his opponents without killing them. He also possesses incredible physical abilities, such as speed and agility, which are beyond that of an average human. Vash also has a remarkable ability to heal from injuries quickly, making him almost invincible in combat.

Polygon @Polygon Trigun Stampede’s Vash is a top contender for anime’s hottest boi in 2023 polygon.com/23541394/trigu… Trigun Stampede’s Vash is a top contender for anime’s hottest boi in 2023 polygon.com/23541394/trigu… https://t.co/vJZaT5awy6

As the story progresses in Trigun, Vash's past is gradually uncovered, revealing his history and the origins of his non-violent values. His evolution is a pivotal aspect of the narrative and drives the story forward. Vash's kindness, humor, and unwavering resolve make him a cherished character among viewers.

2. Nicholas D. Wolfwood

Nicholas D. Wolfwood in Trigun Stampede (image via Studio Orange)

Nicholas D. Wolfwood is a wandering priest who is also an expert in firearms. He joined forces with Vash and became his close companion. He is somewhere between 26 and 28 years old in the series. Unlike Vash, Wolfwood is not a pacifist and is willing to use violent methods to accomplish his objectives. His unique perspective serves as a contrast to Vash's beliefs and adds depth to the story.

Wolfwood's backstory and his bond with Vash are significant components of the series and make him a pivotal character in Trigun Stampede. He is multifaceted and has a complex personality, which is revealed throughout the series. As the story progresses, his character development and relationship with Vash add layers of depth and complexity to the overall narrative, making it more nuanced and compelling.

3. Knives Millions

Knives Millions in Trigun Stampede (image via Studio Orange)

Knives Millions is Vash's identical twin brother and the primary antagonist of Trigun Stampede. Unlike Vash's pacifist personality, Knives has a malevolent and twisted nature. His age in the series is the same as his brother's, i.e. he is more than 150 years old.

The conflict between the two brothers is the central focus of the story and highlights their stark differences. Knives serves as a compelling contrast to Vash, driving the overarching narrative of the series.

Knives is portrayed as a highly intelligent and cunning character in Trigun Stampede, consistently outmaneuvering his opponents. He has several extraordinary abilities, including telekinesis and the power to manipulate matter at the molecular level, which makes him a formidable enemy.

Additionally, he possesses an impressive regenerative ability that enables him to heal quickly from even the most severe injuries. These characteristics make Knives a complex and compelling villain in the series.

4. Meryl Stryfe

Meryl Stryfe in Trigun Stampede (image via Studio Orange)

Meryl Stryfe is an insurance agent tasked with tracking Vash the Stampede and preventing him from causing destruction to insured property. She is between 21 and 23 years old in the series.

However, she becomes a valuable ally and romantic interest to Vash as the story progresses. Meryl's character offers an outsider's viewpoint on Vash's conflict with Knives, adding depth to the narrative. Her role as a supporter of Vash and her relationship with him make her a significant character in Trigun Stampede.

Meryl Stryfe is portrayed as a strong and self-reliant character who is initially suspicious of Vash's capabilities and intentions. However, as she spends more time with him, she comes to appreciate his pacifist values and his unwavering dedication to safeguarding the innocent.

She is proficient in marksmanship and utilizes a unique revolver that discharges non-lethal bullets as part of her efforts to avoid causing harm. This characteristic highlights her concern for minimizing violence and damage. Overall, Meryl's portrayal in the series adds depth and complexity to the narrative.

5. Legato Bluesummers

Legato Bluesummers is a member of the Gung-Ho Guns and serves as one of the primary antagonists of Trigun Stampede. He is considered to be in his mid or late 20s, probably between 26 to 28 years old. He is a cunning and menacing adversary to Vash, with a strong connection to Knives and a significant role in the conflict between the two brothers.

Legato's character is essential to the story as he poses a significant threat to Vash and drives much of the action.

Legato is a multifaceted character whose actions are driven by his devotion to Knives. He derives pleasure from inflicting pain on others and possesses formidable abilities, such as mind control and illusion creation. Although his sadistic nature marks him as a villain, Legato's backstory and connection with Knives add complexity and depth to his character. Despite being an adversary, he remains a compelling and memorable figure in the series.

Trigun Stampede has built a name for itself in a very short amount of time, and it is still going on. Its range of characters with their different motivations and backstories further adds depth to the plot, keeping fans hooked.

