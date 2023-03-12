Dr. Stone season 3 trailer marks the series' return, reveals new characters

The announcement of Dr. Stone third season, which was done with the release of an official trailer, has made the fandom go gaga. The 1.24 seconds trailer was uploaded by Toho Animation on their offical Youtube channel. Marking the official debut of the third installment, the anime will start airing on Thursday, April 6, 2023. It has become a hot topic as fans have already started discussing possible events in the series.

However, it has been announced that the third season will be split into two separate cours. The first one will start broadcasting right on April 6, which is great news for the fans who have been anticipating it for a while. Apart from that, the trailer also revealed some valuable pieces of information like the cast, staff, broadcast information, etc.

The official trailer of Dr. Stone season 3 confirms the broadcast of the installment on April 6

Official synopsis and broadcast information

As discussed earlier, the third season of the anime will debut on April 6, after which the English dub will come out on the 20th of the same month. The third installment of Dr. Stone is titled New World, and Crunchyroll describes the season as follows:

"With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

Apart from that, the official trailer for Dr. Stone season 3 has revealed the broadcast information, which are as follows:

TOKYO MX - Every Thursday from April 6, 10.30 pm - 11 pm JST BS114 - Every Thursday from April 6, 11.30 pm - 12 am JST Sun TV - Every Thursday from April 6, 12 am -12.30 am JST KBS Kyoto - Every Thursday from April 6, 10.30 pm- 11 pm JST TV Aichi - Every Thursday from April 6, 01.30 am - 02 am JST

Staff members

Based on the original work by Riichiro Jogaki, aka Boichi, Dr. Stone was published by Shueisha Jump Comics. The third installment of the series will be directed by Matsudaira, with series composition and script by Zoichiro Kido. The character design will be done by Yuko Iwasa, with Jin Akedagawa as the Sound Director of the series. Joining Akedagwa will be Tatsuji Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and YUKI KANESAKA, who will be providing music to the third season.

Other official staff members of Dr. Stone season 3 are as follows:

Design Works: Yoshio Mizumura

Main animator: Hiroyuki Horiuchi

Art setting: Tomoyuki Aoki

Art Director: Shunichiro Yoshihara

Color design: Soko Nakao

Cinematographer: Kim Mitsutoshi

Editor: Kumiko Sakamoto

Animation production: Tom's Entertainment

Cast

The best part about an anime are the characters, and it all comes down to how good the cast members are at their job. Dr. Stone season 3 also has a great lineup of cast members, who are as follows:

Chisora Ishigami will be played by Yusuke Kobayashi Daiki Oki will be played by Shin Furukawa Kohaku will be played by Manami Numakura Chrome will be played by Moto Sato Golden Wolf will be played by Tomoaki Maeno Silver Wolf will be played byAyumi Murase Ruri will be played by Reina Ueda Watermelon will be played by Takahashi Karin Asagiri Gen will be played by Kengo Kawanishi Kaseki will be played by Mugihito Ukyo Saionji will be played by Kensho Ono Yo Kamii will be played by Yoshiki Nakajima Hitohime Hanada will be played by Atsumi Tanezaki Magma will be played by Yasuhiro Mamiya North, East, and South will be played by Yoko Hikasa Lion King Future will be played by Manaka Iwami Francois will be played by Maaya Sakamoto Hyakuya Ishigami will be played by Tetsu Mikami

Conclusion

Dr. Stone season 3 has been anticipated by fans for quite a while. Now that it is confirmed, the fandom is already celebrating its return. The staff and cast members have been noted to be talented, who will eventually lead to the season becoming a success. Moreover, the last two seasons have created positive expectations among fans for the next one, so there is hope that the upcoming installment will live up to them.

