Fire Force season 2: Where does the anime leave off in the manga series

Fire Force has done well as an anime and gained a strong fanbase over the years. Ever since Fire Force season 2 concluded in December 2020, fans have been awaiting the third season, which was announced in May 2022.

Viewers who have watched season 2 might want to get their hands on the manga while waiting for the next installment. They can start off with chapter 174 of the manga as the content before it has been covered by the anime.

Season 2 ending is covered in chapter 174 of the manga series, which also adapted some parts from chapter 175. As a result, for a better grasp of the ongoing event and relate the content from the manga to the anime, fans need to get started with chapter 174.

Season 3 of Fire Force may follow from the events after chapter 174 of the manga

Written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo, Fire Force was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and started releasing chapters from September 2015. Since it released, the franchise rapidly rose to become one of the most well-known shonen anime and manga series.

So far, Fire Force has finished broadcasting two seasons. The first season has 24 episodes, and each episode runs for 23 minutes. Similarly, season 2 has 24 episodes, each episode 24 minutes long.

The 20 volumes from the manga have been adapted throughout seasons 1 and 2, taking together and leaving space for a lot of manga material to be adapted in the upcoming installment. Hence, this is expected to be more exciting with a detailed depiction of the powerful characters.

The manga series has 304 chapters and it has officially completed its run with the publishing of chapter 304 in 2022. The final arc of the storyline started back in 2021 and created a great hype among manga readers. With the release of the final chapter of the manga, the series marked its sixth year of a glorious run.

The manga has 15 million copies in circulation as of April 2021, 6 million copies by June 2021, 17.5 million copies by February 2022, and over 20 million copies by May 2022, breaking its previous record and taking it to a whole new level.

According to the Honya Club Online Bookstore's survey of Nationwide Bookstore Workers Suggested Comics of 2017, the series was ranked number 13. The comic was even shortlisted for the 2021 Shinen category of the 45th Kodansha Manga Award.

What is Fire Force about

Shinra Kusakabe using his Ignition Ability. (Image via David Productions)

Fire Force follows the story of Shinra Kusakabe, a member of the Special Fire Force Company 8. The story is based on a world where a phenomenon called Spontaneous Human Combustion has been destroying humanity by turning people into Infernals violent flame-bursting creatures.

This reaction happens in the first generation cases, and those belonging to the second and third generations are gifted with pyrokinetic abilities. Thus, these people were recruited to a special task force called Fire Force. These second and third generations use these abilities to discover more about Adolla, the plane of existence from which their powers originate, as well as to cleanse the Infernals all across the world.

Shinra is a young pyrokinetic who comes forward to become humanity’s savior by extinguishing the flames of fear. However, he discovers that things aren't as straightforward as he had assumed and attempts to uncover the truth behind certain anomalies existing in the organization.

