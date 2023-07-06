Trigun Stampede producer responds strongly to critics over their notes having demoralizing effect

Yoshihiro Watanabe, one of the producers of Studio Orange's anime shows Trigun Stampede and Beastars, has recently shut down critics online who were not satisfied with the new look of the shows due to the use of CG. Amidst the anticipation for the "Final Phase" of Trigun Stampede, Watanabe has defended the animators working in the studio and elucidated on the hard work that goes into making a show.

Yoshihiro Watanabe is a Japanese animator who flaunts an impressive portfolio, including his work on anime shows like Code Geass, Kill La Kill, Heaven's Lost Property, Silent Mobius, and more.

The latest reboot of Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun series, Studio Orange’s Trigun Stampede, is yet another victim of online criticism. It appears a faction of the fandom was not happy with how the animators strayed from tradition and designed the visual, incorporating an innovative 3D look using CG. Another production of Studio Orange, Beastars, also showcases a similar style of visuals.

One of the producers of Trigun Stampede who has worked in Beastars as well, Yoshihiro Watanabe, was having none of the criticism directed at the studio and gave an appropriate response. In a series of tweets on his official Twitter account on July 2, 2023, he explains the elaborate process that goes on behind the scenes to make sure everything is right before a show hits the screen. He then goes on to express how demoralizing it is to be criticized after all the hard work.

He says,

"Every show we work on is made by the same in-house team. Insulting one show to tell us to speed up another release just demotivates us overall. Things take time and care."

He goes on to discuss the BTS process and how difficult it is to abandon a current project and go on to the next one, as the fans demanded.

"How does this work? We have a core development team and main production team. The core team is the director, writer designer, etc who are very unique to each project. These teams focus on developing the show at pre-production and lead the main production team. The main production team is mainly our in-house modelers and animators plus partner studios."

He further continues,

"Even in different projects/shows these staff are mostly the same people involved. It's very roughly summarized so details are different from reality with each unique project but basically while the main production team is working on one show, the other shows' core team develops the other shows. Switch around once each cycle ends."

The incorporation of CGI in the production of anime has always been a delicate issue, with fans often being critical that it doesn’t represent traditional Japanese animation. In the past, Attack on Titan also faced the same issue when CG was used in several frames and visual designs by MAPPA. Yuichiro Hayashi, the director of Attack on Titan: The Final Season (Part One), highlighted the issue and stated,

“CGI is just another tool like pencils and brush pens.”

It is only logical that animators and artists would keep up with the times and not shy away from innovation given the quick advancements in technology, which have inevitably found their way into the art industry as well. On that note, fans should take note that they do not criticize creators who do not deserve unnecessary hate after all the blood, sweat, and tears they have poured into making a show for the audience to enjoy.

The official website of Crunchyroll introduces Trigun Stampede as follows:

"Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

Trigun Stampede is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, in both the original subtitled version and also the English dubbed.

Stay tuned for more updates on Trigun Stampede trending manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Beastars, and more.

