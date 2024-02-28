Death Note mangaka reinvents Gohan and Piccolo for Dragon Ball Super Gallery project

Death Note mangaka Takeshi Obata is the latest author to contribute to the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project, drawing a cover featuring Gohan and Piccolo in his art style. This collaboration is meant to celebrate Akira Toriyama's legendary franchise's 40th anniversary, with several high-profile mangakas contributing to the project.

The Death Note author is not the only prominent author involved in this Dragon Ball celebration, with the likes of Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto, Bleach's Tite Kubo, Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki, and many more icons of the medium participating as well. The idea is for each mangaka to do a reinterpretation of each of the 42 covers of the original manga until November of this year.

The premise of Obata's most popular series

The protagonist, Light Yagami, in the anime (Image via Madhouse).

Light Yagami is a teenager and prominent high school student with what seems to be a perfect life who eventually finds a magical book that allows him to take the life of the person whose name he writes on those pages. Once Light gets a certain handle on the book's rules and meets its owner, a Shinigami known as Ryuk, he decides to use its power to control the world by punishing criminals.

At first, Light seems to be unstoppable and no one is posing a challenge until the world's greatest detective, L, decides to get involved in the case. This is how both characters begin a battle of wits to defeat the other, while the series also provides a debate on morality and how criminals should be treated.

The series has spawned several spinoffs and live-action adaptations, although none of these projects have had the success and reception of the original story.

