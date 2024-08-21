Dragon Ball Super manga confirms continuation with Toyotaro behind it, and fans couldn't be happier

Dragon Ball Super manga has been confirmed to continue. In a recent interview, people from Shueisha said Toyotaro will continue as the mangaka in charge of the project after Akira Toriyama's death on March 1. This news has been met with positive reactions from fans, who view Toyotaro as the best choice if the manga continues.

Toyotaro has been the illustrator of the Dragon Ball Super manga since the publication started, and Toriyama was involved in the writing, which is why many fans think that the former was the best choice. This was also a natural progression for the franchise since it has a mangaka familiar with the inner workings of the series and has experience working with the original creator.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been confirmed to return with Toyotaro as the official mangaka

The editor of the Dragon Ball Super manga and V-Jump magazine, Victory Uchida, was recently interviewed and confirmed that the series will continue for the foreseeable future. It was also revealed that Toyotaro will carry on as the series' mangaka, as many people expected after author Akira Toriyama's death on March 1, 2024.

As mentioned earlier, Toyotaro has been the illustrator of the Dragon Ball Super manga since the beginning of the series and has been working on the story side by side with Toriyama ever since. Most fans agree that he has the experience and abilities to continue the legendary mangaka's legacy in a respectful manner while maintaining a degree of quality.

"He's the only man to carry it forward"— Fans react to Toyotaro carrying on as the series mangaka

Beyond Toyotaro's confirmation as the mangaka of the Dragon Ball Super manga, there is also the question of how the story will move forward. There is the element of Gohan's recent Beast transformation and the threat of Black Frieza, who is now the strongest in Universe 7.

However, regardless of the potential plot points that need to be addressed, the general perception is that Toyotaro is the right choice to continue the story. That is because of his art style, understanding of the franchise, and his experience working with Toriyama and Shueisha. Here's what some fans said:

"Hes the only man to carry it forward," someone said.

"Good, and I wish him all the best. And all those Toyo haters can go cry," another person said.

"He was a fan manga artist before working on Super. Pursue your dreams everyone," another said.

There is no certainty of when the Dragon Ball Super manga will return, but at least fans have the confirmation that it is coming back and that Toyotaro will continue at the helm.

