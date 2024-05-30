Blue Lock season 2 unveils teaser visual and additional cast

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the official website of Blue Lock anime unveiled the teaser visual and additional cast members for Blue Lock Season 2. The teaser visual depicts the players who will take center stage in the second season and the newly announced cast members are for Hiori Yo and Nijiro Nanase.

The anime's first season concluded the Second Selection Arc. With that, the anime saw Ego Jinpachi announce the vital match between Blue Lock eleven and the Japan U-20 team to the Blue Lock candidates. This announcement set up the anime's Third Selection Arc.

Blue Lock Season 2 announces cast members for Hiori and Nanase

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Blue Lock anime unveiled the teaser visual for Blue Lock Season 2. As announced by the anime, the teaser visual depicts the players who are set to be active in the upcoming arc.

The players who are present in the teaser visual are Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, Ryusei Shidou, Seishiro Nagi, Meguru Bachira, Sae Itoshi, Tabito Karasu, Yukimiya Kenyu, Eita Otoya, Nanase Nijiro, and Hiori Yo.

All the following players are set to play a key role in Blue Lock Season 2. The upcoming Third Selection Arc will focus on selecting the starting eleven players for Blue Lock's match against the U-20 Japan team.

Amongst these, Hiori Yo and Nanase Nijiro will be vital as they are set to be teamed up with Isagi during the selection.

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock season 1 (Image via 8bit)

Hiori Yo has been described as a player with excellent ball-keeping and passing ability. Additionally, he excels at reading his opponent's movements. As for Nanase Nijiro, he is described as a player who does not have any outstanding weapons or physical ability, however, he boasts solid ability as a striker.

Hence, the official sources of the Blue Lock anime announced the cast members for Hiori Yo and Nanase Nijiro. Hiori Yo will be voiced by Eiji Mikami and Nanase Nijiro will be voiced by Kakeru Hatano.

Nanase Nijiro as seen in Blue Lock volume 29 cover (Image via Kodansha)

Eiji Mikami has previously only voiced for small roles. He worked on Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Love Flops, and Tomodachi Game.

Kakeru Hatano has previously only voiced small roles. He worked on Shangri-La Frontier and FLCL: Shoegaze.