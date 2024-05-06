Blue Lock season 2 confirms Fall 2024 premiere

On May 6, 2024, the official X account of the Blue Lock anime announced that Blue Lock season 2 will be released in October 2024. The announcement was made with a special illustration of the series protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, drawn by the manga artist Yusuke Nomura.

The previous season of the manga concluded with the Second Selection Arc. Following this, Jinpachi Ego, the director of the Blue Lock Project, informed the remaining candidates about their upcoming match against the Japan U-20 team, featuring New Gen World 11 player Sae Itoshi.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock season 2 set to premiere in October 2024

Expand Tweet

On Monday, May 6, 2024, the official X account of the Blue Lock anime, @BLUELOCK_PR, announced the anticipated release window for the anime's second season. Blue Lock season 2 is set to premiere in October 2024 during the Fall 2024 anime season.

Accompanying this announcement was a special illustration drawn by manga artist Yusuke Nomura. The illustration depicts Yoichi Isagi in his Blue Lock jersey.

Nagi Seishiro and Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Additionally, one can see a chibi Isagi pushing the poster of the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie out of the way so that fans could properly welcome the anime series back to their screens. Alongside, a chibi version of Reo Mikage is depicted carrying Seishiro Nagi, who can be seen greeting the fans.

The anime was initially announced immediately following the conclusion of the first season, stating that it would premiere in 2024. Fortunately, after nearly 13 months, the series has finally revealed its anticipated release month.

Fans worldwide can expect the premiere of the anime on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Blue Lock season 2?

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock season 2 will likely adapt two story arcs, namely the Third Selection Arc and the U-20 Arc. Considering the upcoming match between Blue Lock 11 and Japan U-20, fans can expect director Jinpachi Ego to use the project's third selection round as a method to evaluate his starting eleven and substitutes for the upcoming match. Hence, the Third Selection Arc will become crucial to the story.

Following this, viewers can anticipate watching the match between Blue Lock 11 and the Japan U-20 team. This story arc will likely introduce several new characters, all of whom are part of the Japan team. This match will likely be very competitive, with both teams trying to outscore each other.

Itoshi Sae as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

That's not all, as fans can also look forward to witnessing the results of sibling rivalry. Rin Itoshi will try to use the opportunity to defeat his older brother, Sae Itoshi, in an official match. Hence, fans can expect the story arc to focus a lot on not only protagonist Yoichi Isagi but also on the deuteragonist, Rin Itoshi.

Related Links

Every collaboration that brought Blue Lock into Real-Life Football

Blue Lock and other Anime influences on Japanese Sports