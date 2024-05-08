Blue Lock chapter 261: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 261 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. The magazine has returned from its break, hence the manga chapter will be released next week. The Blue Lock manga will be available to read on the K Manga service.

The previous chapter narrated Michael Kaiser's tragic past, giving fans insights into his origin. The majority of the fanbase must have thought Kaiser to be from a wealthy family. But in reality, he was from an abusive household where he was forced to steal food and daily necessities, all while facing his father's rage.

Blue Lock chapter 261 release date and time

According to K Manga's official website, Blue Lock chapter 261 will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulpub service, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 15, in Japan and some other select countries.

Blue Lock chapter 261 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday May 14 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday May 14 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday May 14 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday May 14 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 14 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday May 14 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday May 15 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 15

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 261?

Kaiser's father abusing him (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 261 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. The platform is accessible through both its website and application. However, its services are only available in the United States. Unfortunately, Kodansha has yet to make any announcements about its availability worldwide.

Besides that, K Manga also provides fans with free chapters to read. Currently, fans can read 43 chapters for free through the platform. As for the latest chapters, one must purchase points to read them.

Blue Lock chapter 260 Recap

Kaiser's father as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 260 revealed Michael Kaiser's tragic past. After his mother left him, his father drowned himself in liquor and forced Michael to steal food and daily necessities. To make matters worse, the father used to abuse Kaiser and call him a "piece of sh*t."

In response, Kaiser rebelled by saving up money to one day escape his father's torment. Around this time, he bought a football for his 12th birthday. The reason he chose a football was because no matter what he did to it, it would stay silent and do nothing.

Michael Kaiser kicking his father in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga later revealed how Michael Kaiser was framed for a robbery by his friend. When the police arrived to arrest Michael, his father claimed all of his hidden cash. Moments later, when Kaiser's father tried bursting his football to check for money, Kaiser beat up his father and policemen.

The manga then revealed how Ray Dark (then a PIFA agent) offered to help Kaiser escape prison if he would agree to play football.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 261?

PIFA President Ray Dark as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 261 will most likely continue Michael Kaiser's backstory and go deeper into his relationship with current PIFA president, Ray Dark. This might include Ray Dark training Michael Kaiser to become a professional football player.

During this, fans can expect the manga to reveal how Michael Kaiser created his Kaiser Impact shooting. In addition, the manga could reveal the moment Kaiser manifested his Meta Vision eyes.

