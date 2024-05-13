Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers: Isagi claims Bastard Munchen's throne as Kaiser struggles to evolve

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers were supposed to reveal the remainder of Kaiser's flashback. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers from the chapter did not disappoint as they revealed the same, and also switched the story back to the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen.

The previous chapter revealed Michael Kaiser's dark tragic past. The manga revealed how Kaiser was forced to live with his father after his mother left him. This saw Kaiser being constantly abused and forced to steal. These emotions finally leaked out when Kaiser's father tried bursting Kaiser's football.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers: Kaiser's evolution as a player gets revealed

Ray Dark as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 261, the upcoming manga chapter is titled "Malice." After being recruited by then-PIFA agent, Ray Dark, Michael Kaiser got himself a tattoo of a blue rose. Ray was impressed that Michael took down seven police officers with just one football. However, Kaiser did not care about that event as he just summed it down as a fight.

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers then saw Ray Dark taking Kaiser to the Bastard Munchen Youth Clubhouse. Upon entering the same, the other members welcomed Kaiser. However, Kaiser didn't know how to deal with kindness. He found it much easier to live with malice. Hence, he started a fight with other players.

Kaiser and Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately for Kaiser, football was played with 11 players in a team. Thus, he had no choice but to team up with people, essentially someone who would submit to his malice. For this, Kaiser first needed to become an outcast and forge a weapon that could overwhelm his opponents. Hence, Michael Kaiser developed the Kaiser Impact Point shot.

Later, the alleged Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers depicted scenes from Alexis Ness's backstory, i.e., the day of the Bastard Munchen Tryouts. Upon seeing Ness get passed by two players, Kaiser selected Ness as his experimental material. This is because Ness checked all the boxes - dribbling, passing, imagination, and most importantly isolation. As expected, the alleged Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers depicted Kaiser teaming up with Ness to get selected in the tryouts.

Kaiser's father as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Little by little, Kaiser began to understand his own nature by winning. He became a symbol of "impossibility" that destroyed people's dreams, rewrote values, and taught despair. Every time he collected someone's despair, he felt like he was becoming more "human." At the same time, Kaiser also remembered how his father treated him. Given his past, Kaiser tried doing the same actions against the world's footballers that his father did to him.

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers then switched back to the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. Paris X Gen restarted the match. However, Ness managed to win the ball back and passed it to Kaiser. Immediately after Kaiser received the ball, he charged towards France's goal. But unlike last time, he did not wish to shoot from a rolling ball and wanted to stop it at an appropriate distance.

Expand Tweet

Thus, the moment the ball was just 30 meters away from the goal, Kaiser stopped the ball. Unfortunately for him, both Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi reached his position and blocked his shot at the source. Upon seeing Kaiser's wasted attempt, Isagi reminded Kaiser that the Bastard Munchen team wasn't his anymore. Hence, he asked Kaiser to kneel before him.

Kaiser was left aggravated by this. However, Master Striker Noel Noa believed that it was a good development for Kaiser as evolution only came from adversity.

As per the alleged Blue Lock chapter 261 spoilers, the next chapter will be titled "Zero."

Related Links