Blue Lock chapter 260 unfolds Michael Kaiser's traumatic past

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 260, the manga series finally gave fans a look at Michael Kaiser's backstory. The manga previously gave fans tidbits about his past, but those were from Alexis Ness' backstory. Hence, they did not truly depict Kaiser's past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 260 unveils what Kaiser had to go through while living with his father

Michael Kaiser and his father as seen in Blue Lock chapter 260 (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in Blue Lock chapter 260, Michael Kaiser was not a planned child. He was the son of a small stage director and a leading actress. Hence, when Kaiser was a child, his mother left him to focus on her career. This effectively broke the father's heart as he became depressed and drowned himself in cheap liquor, gambling, and violence.

While these conditions are unfit for a young child to be raised, Kaiser's condition was much worse as his father constantly abused him over the most trivial matters. The father not only beat his son but also choked him while pinning him down with his body.

Kaiser's father as seen in Blue Lock chapter 260 (Image via Kodansha)

While any person would want to get away from such a life, Michael Kaiser was too young at the time and had nowhere else to belong. Hence, he suffered his father's abuse in hopes of getting away one day.

To make matters worse, there is a chance that the constant abuse was what made it a habit for Kaiser to choke himself whenever he was in a slump. When the player previously choked himself, fans were left scratching their heads, thinking why Kaiser was so aggressive when it came to football. However, in reality, Kaiser's habit of choking himself had seemingly come from being a victim of his father's daily abuse.

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, that wasn't all. Kaiser's father also forced him to steal. Given that he had lost his footing in his career, he had no means to earn money. Hence, Kaiser was forced to steal food and daily necessities. While his improved thievery skills did help him avoid his father's rage, that wasn't enough for Kaiser to completely escape his father's abuse.

There was once an incident when Kaiser could not steal milk for his father. In response, the latter choked his son and threatened to kill him. As seen during Alexis Ness' backstory, Kaiser seemingly had a psychological dislike for white drinks. While fans joked about it in the past, the revelations surrounding his past suggest that Kaiser hated milk due to his father's abuse.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 260 (Image via Kodansha)

Kaiser's father did not even treat his son like a human being. He never called him by his name "Michael" because it was given to him by his mother. Instead, he chose to call his son a "worthless thing." Given that he thought of himself as a worthless human being and considered his son less than himself, Kaiser was given this title.

The boy was so scarce of love in his life that even when he cried, he had to rely on his football to get the feeling of hugging someone. The developments in Blue Lock chapter 260 shed light on Kaiser's character. Hopefully, fans will get to see the continuation of his backstory in the next chapter.

