Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers: Kaiser's abusive past and origin as a player gets revealed

As fans had anticipated, Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers revealed Kaiser's anguish over missing the goal-scoring opportunity. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as they provided fans with Kaiser's backstory and how he was introduced to the world of football.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser plan on scoring a goal using the Kaiser Impact shot with the Magnus effect. While the shot did work in theory, it failed when Kaiser tried scoring with it against Paris X Gen. The mere shot-off target sent Kaiser into despair.

Blue Lock chapter 260 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024..

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers reveal Kaiser's connection with the PIFA president

According to alleged Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers, the upcoming manga chapter will be titled Worthless Thing.

Michael Kaiser was born in Germany to his father, a small-stage director, and mother, a leading actress. His mother abandoned him as a child to pursue a career as an actress, where she quickly rose to prominence. This broke Kaiser's father, who drowned himself in cheap alcohol and gambling. With such actions, the director lost his footing in his career and nearly lost everything.

Kaiser, unfortunately, was made to live with his father and suffered abuse during that time. That was not all, though; his father would also force him to steal food and other necessities, pushing him toward a life of crime. Fortunately, Kaiser's skills in thievery allowed him to escape his father's fury.

Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers further revealed that Kaiser's father resented his son. He never called him "Michael," a name given to the child by his mother, but held onto a single rose given by her. Kaiser's father began to regard himself as a worthless human being as a result of these events. He also believed that Kaiser was less than a human, as he was born from his filth and the woman's leftover greed.

As a result of these events, Kaiser displayed signs of rebellion. He hoped to one day grow up and leave his father. As a result, he sold valuable stolen items and kept the proceeds. On his 12th birthday, Kaiser bought a football and gradually got closer to it. He would even hug the ball while crying after experiencing his father's abuse.

Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers further showed how when a jewelry store was robbed in town, Kaiser's friend framed him as an accomplice. As a result, police officers arrived to arrest Kaiser. During this time, the police discovered Kaiser's hidden cash. However, his father kept it for himself. Kaiser was unaffected, as he could always start saving again.

Moments later, Kaiser's father speculated that Kaiser may have hidden money inside his ball. As a result, he burst the ball to get a better look. Something was born inside Kaiser at that moment, as he subconsciously kicked his father in the face despite the fact that he was surrounded by police.

Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers later saw Michael Kaiser locked up inside a prison cell. That's when current PIFA President (then football agent) Ray Dark arrived to meet him. Dark made a deal with Kaiser, asking him to play football in exchange for his release from prison.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 260 spoilers revealed how Michael Kaiser got introduced to the world of football. Hence, the next chapter could resume the backstory and showcase how Kaiser established himself as a player. This could include the origin of his Kaiser Impact shot and life before his academy career in Bastard Munchen.

