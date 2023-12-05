Blue Lock chapter 243: Kaiser finds a new weapon to defeat Isagi

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 243, fans learned more about the history of Kaiser and Ness. This offered readers more insight into how their partnership began and why Ness holds Kaiser on a pedestal, no matter how poorly he gets treated by him. However, following the backstory, fans got a glimpse of Kaiser and Ness' friendship.

The previous chapter revealed how Alexis Ness liked magic and non-fiction. However, his family members all were science-aligned and did not like Ness' choices. Thus, Ness took his own path and decided to become a footballer, as he considered them magicians. Unfortunately, Ness struggled during the trials, which is when he met Michael Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 243: Kaiser reveals his "weak" past

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 243 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 243, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician Part 2, opened with Michael Kaiser asking Alexis Ness if he believed in the impossible. After seeing Ness fall into despair, Kaiser was certain that he was about to give up. As per Kaiser, the instinct to quit was a curse that people gave into. Hence, he hated people who did not want to try and achieve the impossible.

Michael Kaiser admitted that their opponents were strong, but they weren't doing anything extraordinary. With Ness' dribbling and passes, Kaiser was certain that they would be able to achieve the impossible. Thus, he offered his hand to Ness, hoping to partner up. In that moment, Ness entrusted Kaiser and began passing the ball to him. Shockingly, Kaiser scored goals from tight angles, winning the match for his team 3-2.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 243 (Image via Kodansha)

Thus, as a result of their win, both Kaiser and Ness were admitted into Bastard Munchen. As more time passed by, both boys got closer and formed a deeper partnership. The chapter later showed Ness cutting Kaiser's hair. During this, Kaiser opened up to Alexis Ness.

Kaiser revealed that he was previously a mentally weak person. Hence, he got a Blue Rose tattoo to symbolize the impossible. Considering that blue rose wasn't natural, it was a way for him to defy the natural order of things. Following that, Kaiser revealed that he wanted to win the World Cup and Champions League. Ness was happy that Kaiser opened up to him. With that, he began sharing the same dream as him.

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 243 then focused on the present, as Kaiser could be seen in the audio-visual room, choking himself. Ness, witnessing this, tried to stop him. Just then, Kaiser excitedly revealed to Ness that he found the weapon to defeat Isagi. With that, Kaiser was adamant that he and Ness would be able to take him down. This exchange proved that Kaiser still considered Ness his partner.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 243

Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 243 revealed that Kaiser had found a new weapon to defeat Yoichi Isagi. That said, the manga is yet to reveal what Kaiser had planned.

The good thing is, with the next chapter likely to focus on Paris X Gen, fans might get to learn about Kaiser's new weapon soon.

