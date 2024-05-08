Blue Lock manga hinted at Michael Kaiser's tragic past ages ago and nobody noticed

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 260, the manga series gave fans insight into Michael Kaiser's dark, tragic past. The Bastard Munchen striker's backstory shocked fans as no one expected Kaiser to have such a complicated history. However, surprisingly, the seeds for his tragic backstory were sown years ago. It's just that no one noticed it.

Michael Kaiser was the son of a minor theatrical director and a leading actress. Unfortunately for him, he was not a planned child. Hence, upon his birth, Kaiser's mother abandoned him and focused on her career. This development saw his father drown himself in liquor and abuse his son, forcing him to steal things for him.

Michael Kaiser's tragic backstory was hinted at in Blue Lock chapter 169

When Blue Lock chapter 169 released in April 2022, the manga series released a Lead Color Page with it. This Lead Color featured Bastard Munchen's star player Michael Kaiser and the Blue Lock project's then rank 1 player Yoichi Isagi.

At the time, fans believed that the Lead Color Page was setting up Michael Kaiser as football royalty and Yoichi Isagi as a "nobody," however, the color page was meant to symbolize something entirely different.

While it is true that Michael Kaiser's side of the sofa does seem beautifully decorated with blue roses, gold embroidered fabric, and a crown, the football that Kaiser has at his feet is evidently tattered. In comparison, the football placed beside Yoichi Isagi is brand new.

With this, one can come to the conclusion that the football that Kaiser has on his end in the Lead Color Page is the same one he purchased when he was 12 years old. However, several individuals failed to notice the difference between the two footballs.

With this, it is evident that Blue Lock manga creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura foreshadowed Michael Kaiser's backstory two years before the chapter depicting the same was published.

Why is Michael Kaiser's football so important to him?

As shown in Blue Lock chapter 260, Kaiser's father abused him a lot. As a child, he accepted all the abuse, but as he grew up, he began showing signs of rebellion. His first sign of rebellion was hiding money from his father, which he wished to use to one day get away from him.

While his mission was important to him, Kaiser was also just a child. Hence, when he turned 12 years old, he wished to buy something for himself. After much thought, he purchased a football. While one would think that an adolescent boy buying a football was normal, Kaiser bought it because it resembled him.

No matter how many times one hit or kicked a ball, it wouldn't get angry or cry. It would always be there without saying anything. This was very similar to what Kaiser was going through, as his father's abuse had become so habitual, that he could accept it without showing any emotion. This is why Michael Kaiser's football was so significant to his character.

