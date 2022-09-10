10 anime characters who were mistreated by their families

While not popularly acknowledged, a range of anime characters and their problematic behavior are often the products of the neglect and/or torment they have previously suffered at the hands of their families.

The abuse endured by these characters can be of various types. In some cases, such as Ken Kaneki, they were physically and psychologically punished, whereas other characters were turned into a vessel for a demon from birth.

In this list, we discuss some such anime characters who were mentally and physically abused by their own family.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion. The content of the article contains sensitive subjects like abuse and neglect. Discretion is advised.

From Gaara to Kaiba: Anime characters who were abused by their own family

1) Gaara (Naruto)

One of the most popular anime characters who suffered abuse from his family (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even before Gaara was born, his home village of Sunagakure was going through one of the worst economic crises the world of Naruto had ever seen. Gaara’s father, the Kazekage, thought that the only way to prove to the world that Suna was worthy of being given more missions was to be the strongest. This thought process is what led him to seal Shukaku in Gaara, thereby sealing the child’s fate.

Besides being hated by the people of his village, Gaara also had to endure the fear and aversion his own family felt for him. The Kazekage himself tried to have his son killed on various occasions.

Gaara believed that his uncle was the only person who loved him. However, even he ended up betraying his nephew and attempted to murder the child, completing the tragic origin of this tormented anime character.

2) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto as a child (Image via Studio Bones)

Being the son of My Hero Academia’s number two Hero should have been a reason for Shoto to be one of the happiest anime characters in the show. Sadly, having Endeavor as a father caused Shoto nothing more than pain, suffering, and everlasting trauma. Enji was obsessed with one of his children surpassing All Might one day and succeeding where he could not.

Driven by this desire, Endeavor married Rei only because her ice-based Quirk could give his children the power they needed to be better than him. When Shoto was born with both Quirks, Endeavor immediately started training him as a living weapon against All Might, all while abusing and beating Rei. Shoto’s mother could not stand him anymore, breaking down and scarring Shoto forever.

3) Seto Kaiba (Yugioh!)

Seto Kaiba is known for being a sarcastic anime character, as well as the CEO of Kaiba Corp., the most important company in the world of Yugioh! However, as a child, Kaiba was not considered the heir to the Kaiba legacy, as he lived with his brother Mokuba in an orphanage.

One day, Gozaburo Kaiba appeared in the orphanage to adopt an heir. Seto was adopted by Gozaburo after he beat him in a game of chess.

However, his life did not improve after being adopted. His father forced him to become a ruthless businessman, taking away any chance at a normal childhood from Seto. Gozaburo went as far as to separate Seto from Mokuba if he did not do as told, despite knowing how much the little boy meant to Seto.

4) Hayato Gokudera (Katekyo Hitman Reborn)

Hayato is unable to look at his sister (Image via Studio Artland

Katekyo Hitman Reborn features many dysfunctional families due to most of them having ties to the criminal world. Still, amongst all the anime characters who were abused as children by their families in the show, Gokudera suffered the most. Hayato was the illegitimate child of one of Italy’s most influential mafia bosses.

To prevent Gokudera from learning the truth about his origins, he killed Hayato’s mother, making it seem like a car accident. As if that was not enough, Hayato’s father would later go on to poison his son with his Bianchi’s Poison Cooking, claiming he did this because he played the piano better while suffering.

5) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

One of the most tragic anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When we first met Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, he seemed to be nothing more than another nerdy and meek anime character. As the series progressed, fans learned his shy and introverted personality was a result of the abuse he suffered in his life. As a child, Kaneki was beaten and tortured by his mother whenever the woman was angered by him.

Kaneki tried to suppress the memories of his mother’s abuse, which proved to be effective for many years. Unfortunately, his suffering did not end there, seeing as he was adopted by an abusive aunt after his mother’s death. Jealous of Kaneki’s success over her own son, Kaneki’s aunt used to beat and starve the child while he stayed with her.

6) Lelouch vi Brittania (Code Geass)

Lelouch as seen in the show (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Lelouch is one of the most manipulative and heartless anime characters of all time. However, his cruel behavior is a direct result of the abuse he received as a child from his father, the emperor of the Britannian Empire. Since the emperor had dozens of children, he forced them to kill and betray each other for a chance to become his successor.

When Lelouch complained about his father’s methods, he and his sister were expelled from the empire. Lelouch would then go on to fight against his father’s tyranny, having to face him several times throughout Code Geass.

7) Broly (Dragon Ball)

Broly as seen in the movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball’s Saiyan race was not known for being caring and loving anime characters. Most Saiyans were only interested in power and prestige, which often led them to see their children as nothing more than living weapons. Paragus, Broly’s father, took this abuse to a whole other level, literally using his son as a weapon in his plans against Frieza.

Broly grew up knowing that his father only saw him and his powers as a tool to achieve his revenge. Broly spent most of his life wearing a shock collar around his neck, which Paragus would use to punish his son whenever he was not following orders.

8) Nina Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood)

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is replete with anime characters who fulfill the role of neglectful and abusive parents. Despite this, no parent comes across as being as vile as Shou Tucker, once known as the leading expert on chimeras. His daughter, Nina, had to grow up without a mother because Shou used his wife to create a talking chimera when Nina was still a baby.

Not happy with subjecting his daughter to a life without a mother, he decided to use Nina the same way he used his wife in the past. Shou combined Nina with her dog, creating a talking chimera that was suffering a slow and painful death.

9) Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji just wanted to be with his father (Image via Studio Gainax)

Apart from risking all of humanity for a chance to resurrect his wife, Gendo Ikari is also known for the horrible manner in which he raised his son Shinji. Gendo spent most of his time ignoring Shinji, and talked to him only when he needed something.

Despite knowing the dangers of forcing his son into an Eva suit, Gendo also constantly berated the boy for his failures. Fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion witnessed the horrible consequences of Gendo’s parenting skills on Shinji’s psyche.

10) Ranma Saotome (Ranma ½)

Ranma as seen in the show (Image via Studio DEEN)

This show constantly uses the trauma and abuse its protagonist went through to tell jokes. Nevertheless, a closer look at Ranma reveals that he is one of the most tragic anime characters in existence. Genma Saotome not only used his son as a bargaining chip each time he wanted to obtain something, but he also signed a contract with his wife which could end in Ranma’s death.

While Ranma was still a little boy, Genma promised his wife that Ranma would one day be the manliest man ever if she allowed him to train their son. The woman accepted, on the condition that she could kill both Ranma and Genma in the future if she was displeased with the results. This caused Ranma to become a very toxic person, who is extremely afraid of appearing weak or unmanly.

Final thoughts

Kaiba as seen in the latest movie (Image via Studio Gallop)

The anime characters on this list are a clear example of how much a parent’s behavior can influence their children.

While many were able to overcome the trauma that their families gave them, it is important to remember that most of these characters did so with the help of friends, other family members, and even teachers who were always present to help these anime characters overcome the pain from their past.

