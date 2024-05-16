  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Crunchyroll to add Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu dub for Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and more

Crunchyroll to add Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu dub for Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 16, 2024 11:53 GMT
Crunchyroll to add Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu dub for Haikyuu!!, Blue&nbsp;Lock,&nbsp;and&nbsp;more
Crunchyroll to add Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu dub for Dr. Stone, Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and more (Image via TMS Entertainment, Production I.G, 8bit)

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda that they will be adding the regional dub versions of Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and five other anime to their streaming platform in Summer 2024. These regional languages include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

As anime fans must have observed, Crunchyroll has been actively trying to expand its market in India. Initially, the streaming platform brought regional language dubs for popular anime, along with screenings for the same. This was followed by the company's first advertising campaign in India, featuring Indian actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna.

Crunchyroll to add regional language dubs for 7 anime in May and June 2024

Haikyuu!! season 1 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via Production I.G)
Haikyuu!! season 1 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via Production I.G)

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to make Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs for seven previously released anime in May and June 2024. These anime were released years ago, however, at the time, the streaming platform wasn't releasing regional language dubs for anime.

Hence, given that the streaming platform has now provided regional language dubs for several anime, it is set to release the same for seven other anime.

Dr. Stone season 1 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Dr. Stone season 1 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Here is the list of upcoming dubs on Crunchyroll that fans need to watch out for:

NameStudioRelease DateRelease PatternRelease Time (IST)
Dubs
MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 1
A-1 Pictures
May 17
Full release9 AM
Tamil and Telugu
Dr. Stone Season 1
TMS Entertainment
May 29
Batch 1-12 episodes
10:30 AM
Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Dr. Stone Season 1
TMS EntertainmentJune 26Batch 13-24 episodes10:30 AM
Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Log Horizon season 2Studio DEENJune 4Weekly release9:30 AM
Hindi
Haikyuu!! Season 1Production I.GJune 6Batch 1-12 episodes9:30 AMHindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Blue Lock season 18bitJune 12Batch 1-12 episodes10:30 AMHindi, Tamil, and Telugu
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy Season 1
C2CJune 19Full release11:30 PMHindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Radiant Season 2LercheJune 26Full release12 PMTamil and Telugu

As evident from the list, nearly all seven anime are set to receive Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs. The reason MASHLE: Magic and Muscles season 1 has only been listed for Tamil and Telugu dubs is because the anime has already premiered its Hindi dub.

MASHLE: Magic and Muscles season 1 set to premiere in Tamil and Telugu (Image via A-1 Pictures)
MASHLE: Magic and Muscles season 1 set to premiere in Tamil and Telugu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As for Log Horizon, it seems like the anime will only feature Hindi regional language dub. This is because, even the anime's first season only featured Hindi dub.

Besides the number of language releases, there are also a few exceptions observable in the case of anime's release pattern. Unlike most other upcoming anime, Dr. Stone season 1 isn't going to release all of its episodes together but as two parts. The anime will release its first 12 episodes on May 29, followed by episodes 13 - 24 on June 26.

Log Horizon season 2 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via Production I.G)
Log Horizon season 2 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via Production I.G)

Similarly, Blue Lock season 1 and Haikyuu!! season 1 are set to have a similar release pattern, albeit the release dates for the anime's second part haven't been announced yet.

Lastly, there is Log Horizon season 2. While the anime does boast 25 episodes, neither is it going to be spilt into batches or release all episodes together. Instead, the action-adventure anime is set to release its episodes on a weekly basis.

Related Links

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी