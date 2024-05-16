Crunchyroll to add Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu dub for Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and more

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda that they will be adding the regional dub versions of Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, and five other anime to their streaming platform in Summer 2024. These regional languages include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

As anime fans must have observed, Crunchyroll has been actively trying to expand its market in India. Initially, the streaming platform brought regional language dubs for popular anime, along with screenings for the same. This was followed by the company's first advertising campaign in India, featuring Indian actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna.

Crunchyroll to add regional language dubs for 7 anime in May and June 2024

Haikyuu!! season 1 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via Production I.G)

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is set to make Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs for seven previously released anime in May and June 2024. These anime were released years ago, however, at the time, the streaming platform wasn't releasing regional language dubs for anime.

Hence, given that the streaming platform has now provided regional language dubs for several anime, it is set to release the same for seven other anime.

Dr. Stone season 1 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Here is the list of upcoming dubs on Crunchyroll that fans need to watch out for:

Name Studio Release Date Release Pattern Release Time (IST)

Dubs MASHLE: Magic and Muscles Season 1

A-1 Pictures

May 17

Full release 9 AM

Tamil and Telugu Dr. Stone Season 1

TMS Entertainment

May 29

Batch 1-12 episodes

10:30 AM

Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Dr. Stone Season 1

TMS Entertainment June 26 Batch 13-24 episodes 10:30 AM

Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Log Horizon season 2 Studio DEEN June 4 Weekly release 9:30 AM

Hindi Haikyuu!! Season 1 Production I.G June 6 Batch 1-12 episodes 9:30 AM Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Blue Lock season 1 8bit June 12 Batch 1-12 episodes 10:30 AM Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy Season 1

C2C June 19 Full release 11:30 PM Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Radiant Season 2 Lerche June 26 Full release 12 PM Tamil and Telugu

As evident from the list, nearly all seven anime are set to receive Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs. The reason MASHLE: Magic and Muscles season 1 has only been listed for Tamil and Telugu dubs is because the anime has already premiered its Hindi dub.

MASHLE: Magic and Muscles season 1 set to premiere in Tamil and Telugu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As for Log Horizon, it seems like the anime will only feature Hindi regional language dub. This is because, even the anime's first season only featured Hindi dub.

Besides the number of language releases, there are also a few exceptions observable in the case of anime's release pattern. Unlike most other upcoming anime, Dr. Stone season 1 isn't going to release all of its episodes together but as two parts. The anime will release its first 12 episodes on May 29, followed by episodes 13 - 24 on June 26.

Log Horizon season 2 set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (Image via Production I.G)

Similarly, Blue Lock season 1 and Haikyuu!! season 1 are set to have a similar release pattern, albeit the release dates for the anime's second part haven't been announced yet.

Lastly, there is Log Horizon season 2. While the anime does boast 25 episodes, neither is it going to be spilt into batches or release all episodes together. Instead, the action-adventure anime is set to release its episodes on a weekly basis.

