Crunchyroll launches first brand campaign featuring Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna for India

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Saturday, April 6, 2024, that they launched their first brand campaign in India. The campaign features anime superfans and Crunchyroll's Indian ambassadors, actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna.

Following its worldwide popularity, the anime streaming platform has been actively trying to expand its market in India. These efforts have seen several screenings take place in India, along with changes that make the platform much more accessible to the audience in India. This includes lowering subscription prices and the addition of local payment methods.

Crunchyroll launches ‘Wish Your World Was Anime’ campaign in India

Crunchyroll launched its first ad campaign in India called "Wish Your World Was Anime" on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The ad campaign blends real life with the world of anime as superfans Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna get immersed in it.

As part of the brand campaign, the streaming platform released two ad films on Saturday. The ads saw Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna wish for protagonist dream scenarios in their real lives like turning challenges into triumphant moments and embarking on vivid adventures.

As revealed by the streaming platform, the dynamic advertisements will be premiered during the IPL and will air digitally on JioCinema during TATA IPL matches. The company has also planned a comprehensive marketing campaign that includes digital advertising and social media outreach.

As for the ad films, as observable, they uniquely blend original Japanese animation with live action. The live-action part of the ad was created by Tilt Brand Solutions. Meanwhile, the animated part of the advertisement was created by renowned anime studios in Japan. This helped in ensuring the authenticity of the craft.

Tiger Shroff as animated in the ad campaign (Image via ARECT)

ARECT, Inc. (Yakitori, Bright: Samurai Soul) created the ad film featuring Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Drive Inc. (KonoSuba, To Your Eternity, Fate/Grand Order) created the animated ad film featuring Rashmika. Both ad films were overseen creatively by the streaming company’s Creative Services Team.

The cat and Rashmika as animated in the ad campaign (Image via Drive)

The background music for the ad film with Tiger is an exclusive. It is produced by Donn Bhatt and features rapper Jagsifat. Meanwhile, the ad film with Rashmika uses the song "Billo" By Excise Dept.

With the 'Wish Your World War Anime' campaign, the company aims to tap into the fans' universal desire to have their lives be reminiscent of their favorite anime characters and shows. It aims to tap into the fans' desire to infuse their everyday lives with the vibrancy, courage, and adventures shown in anime. Hopefully, fans will soon see more India-focused advertisements come forth.

