Crunchyroll confirms Dragon Ball Super for India

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via e-mail correspondence that the streaming platform is bringing fan-favorite anime Dragon Ball Super to India. All 131 episodes of the anime will be added to the service's library on Friday, March 29, 2024. It will be available to watch with both English dub and subs.

Dragon Ball Super, written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou, is the sequel series of Dragon Ball Z, the plot of which takes place between the ten-year time skip at the end of the Z-storyline. While the manga is still ongoing with a hiatus in place, the anime has long ended.

Dragon Ball Super set to arrive on Crunchyroll India in March 2024

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that they will be bringing Dragon Ball Super anime to India. The service will add the anime's episodes to their library on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Fortunately, the anime has not been broken into arcs to be added one after another. Instead, all 131 episodes of the anime are going to be added together on Crunchyroll.

Vegeta and Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Also, the anime will be available in both English dubs and subs. Hence, fans will be able to watch the anime with its original voices, i.e., Masako Nozawa voicing Son Goku, and Ryo Horikawa voicing Vegeta.

Otherwise, fans can choose to go on a nostalgic trip by watching the dub, featuring Sean Schemmel as Goku and Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta. Some of the new dub voice actors that will feature in the anime are Matthew Mercer as Hit and David Gray as Zamasu.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

Whis and Beerus as seen in Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the threat of Majin Buu, Goku, and his friends were to meet for Bulma's birthday party. That's when Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7 wakes up from his long slumber, after a dream about a Super Saiyan God.

Hence, he and his attendant Whis go on a search for the Saiyans in his universe, hoping to confront and fight the legend. During this, Beerus threatens to destroy the Earth.

Fortunately, Goku gets his friends to help him become a Super Saiyan God, setting up a fight against the God of Destruction. While Goku wasn't as strong as Beerus, the God of Destruction decided not to destroy Earth and informed Goku about the existence of 12 universes, all having their own Gods of Destruction.

This hinted at more powerful opponents for Goku to fight. Thus, Goku and Vegeta began training under Whis, hoping to attain new transformations and abilities.

Related Links

Crunchyroll finally confirms One Piece for India

Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No.8, Wind Breaker, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

Crunchyroll is all set to test AI for subtitling anime episodes