Is Blue Lock season 1 over? Status explained

Blue Lock anime, which gained a ton of attention in the past few months, was one of the most anticipated sports anime releases of the past year. Since then, it has gone on to perform well, having been received open-heartedly by the anime and manga fanbase.

However, in recent times, there has been one question that plenty of fans have been asking repeatedly everywhere -- Is Blue Lock season 1 over? The answer to that is, yes, the first installment of the series has been completed.

What is the status of Blue Lock anime and manga currently?

Yoichi Isagi from the Blue Lock series (Image via Studio 8bit)

The past few weeks have been eventful for the anime's fanbase owing to the news that was announced by Studio 8bit. After the first season finished airing, the animation studio confirmed that the second installment had already entered the production phase.

The icing on the cake came when the studio also announced that Episode Nagi, a spin-off manga, will have a movie adaptation that is also in the works. Certainly, the fanbase is quite shocked to receive news of a movie adaptation. This is a clear indication that the anime series is performing well.

At the time of writing, the series has released 212 chapters across 7 story arcs, which are mentioned below:

Introduction arc: Chapters 1 - 4

First Selection arc: Chapters 5 - 38

Second Selection arc: Chapters 39 - 86

World’s Best arc: Chapters 87 - 92

Third Selection arc: 93 - 108

U-20 arc: 109 - 151

Neo-Egoist League arc: 152 - 212

Blue Lock chapter 213 will be released on Wednesday, April 5, and can be read on Kodanshsa since they are the official publishers of the manga series.

Blue Lock's plot details

Yoichi Isagi, the protagonist of the series, was just a moment away from carrying his high school team to the nationals. Instead of shooting the ball towards the goal, he opted to pass the ball to his teammate who seemed to have had a better chance at scoring. However, his teammate missed the most crucial moment, crushing Yoichi Isagi’s dreams. He was sad, angry, and quite frustrated with the outcome.

Stills from the first selection (Image via Studio 8bit)

Just like any athlete with a hunger for wins, he constantly thought about the scenario and wondered if he could have changed the outcome by shooting it directly into the goal post. His sadness was short-lived since he received an invitation from Japan Football Union and was called for a selection camp.

When he reached the venue, he was quite intimidated by the sheer number of players that were present there. Through a selection process that seemed quite arbitrary, Isagi was just one among some 300 U-18 strikers that were called in the camp, which was no ordinary football camp.

The controversial project was designed to create the perfect striker for the Japanese national team, and in turn help the country win the World Cup. This project was called Project Blue Lock.

The cut-throat environment was clear from Day 1. Despite Isagi’s opinions on the camp, he resolved to fight to the top and outperform the 299 players in order to achieve his dream.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes