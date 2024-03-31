Shangri-La Frontier season 2 announced for October 2024

Following the conclusion of the anime's first season, Shangri-La Frontier season 2 was confirmed with a new visual and a promotional video on Sunday, March 31, 2024. According to the announcement, the sequel will premiere in October 2024 and run for another two cours or installments.

Undoubtedly, Shangri-La Frontier season 2's announcement has fans intrigued. The sequel will continue the events of the previous installment and introduce more characters. Like the recently concluded season, the sequel will also adapt the original web novel written by Katarina.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 will be released in October 2024 for two cours

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, the official website and X/Twitter handle for the anime revealed a celebratory visual and a new promotional video to announce the production of Shangri-La Frontier season 2.

The sequel is all set to premiere in October 2024, again with two cours. An exact release date will be announced sooner rather than later. Crunchyroll has also confirmed on its official site that it will stream the sequel like season 1.

Notably, the released visual features prominent characters from the anime, such as Sunraku, Arthur Pencilgon, Psyger-0, Emul, and Oikatzo. Everyone appears to be in a celebratory mood with thumbs up and victory signs in the illustration.

The latest visual for season 2 (Image via C2C)

Additionally, the visual confirms Shangri-La Frontier season 2's production and reveals October 2024, as the premiere window.

Besides the illustration, the official staff has also streamed a new promotional video for the sequel. The short clip begins with a battle scene, where Sunraku overwhelms Wezaemon the Tombguard.

The PV also includes several scenes that increase expectations for the sequel. For example, the video teases the hidden truth behind the manifold mysteries of the Shangri-La Frontier Game. At the same time, the clip explores the relationship between Sunrak and Lycagon the Nightslayer.

Lycagon and Sunraku, as seen in the trailer (Image via C2C)

It remains to be seen whether the previous cast and staff members return in Shangri-La Frontier season 2. Notably, Yuuma Uchida starred as Sunraku in the anime, while Azumi Waki voiced Psyger-0.

Rina Hidaka played Emul's role, while Youko Hikasa lent her voice to Arthur Pencilgon. Makoto Koichi starred as Oikatzo, while Show Hayami played Wezaemon's role.

Toshiyuki Kubooka directed the series at C2C, with Hiroki Ikeshita as assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu supervised and wrote the series' scripts, while Ayumi Kurashima handled the character designs as chief animation director. MONACA composed the series' music.

Sunraku, as seen in the anime (Image via C2C)

The sequel will likely continue the events of the latest installment, adapt a new arc, and introduce a plethora of interesting characters.

Based on Katarina's web novel, the anime follows Rakuro Hizutome, who detests bad games. However, when the genius gamer is introduced to the VR game Shangri-La Frontier, he skips the prologue and jumps straight into the game's action.

