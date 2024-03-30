Will there be Ishura season 2? Everything we know so far

With the first season coming to an end, fans of the Isekai goodness anticipated Ishura season 2 to be in the cards.

The first five episodes of season 1 extensively explored the champions in the storyline. However, the second half focused on the battle between Lithia and Aureatia, where Taren initiated war by attacking the Mage City with her new trump card, the Cold Star artifact.

It was unfortunate that by the end of the season, most of the characters were dead, leaving only a handful of them. The first season was lauded for its engaging storyline, unique worldbuilding and an ensemble cast of voice actors who skillfully portrayed their respective characters and captivated their fans. All these positive aspects make the renewal a must.

Much to fans' surprise, Ishura season 2 has been confirmed. Read on to learn more about the sequel.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Ishura. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura season 2 was already confirmed before episode 8 of season 1 aired

On March 20, 2024, a day before the release of the eighth installment of season 1, ‘The New Demon King War,’ Ishura season 2 was announced to be in production.

The news was made public through the website of the anime. Additionally, the Twitter/X handle of the series dropped a unique key visual that features a mysterious character whose identity is yet to be revealed.

However, the announcement of Ishura season 2 didn’t just stop there, as the sequel also released a teaser featuring the mysterious character and Soujirou the Willow Sword. Although it's yet to be revealed, it can be expected that the two characters' paths will converge at some point in the second installment’s storyline.

The only disappointment that fans are left with is the sequel not unveiling the release window. Hopefully, given that the series surprised its devoted fans with early renewal confirmation news, it can be anticipated that the sequel will be released soon.

What to expect from Ishura season 2?

Given the first season’s 12-episode run completely adapted the first volume of Keiso’s original light novel series of the same name, Ishura season 2 will eventully pick up from the second volume. The sequel will begin covering Ishura II: The Particle Storm in the Realm of Slaughter.

Like the first volume, the second is also divided into two subplots: ‘Third Verse: Eye of the Storm’ and ‘Fourth Verse: The Realm of Slaughter, Particle Storm.’ Here’s how Yen Press, the official English publisher of the light novel series, describes the plot of Volume 2:

"Tremendous destruction has been wrought by the central players in the New Demon King War, but there are still those with the power to transform the era.

"Among them is a golem who revives endlessly, conquering its cause of death each time; a giant whose far-reaching arrows level the terrain itself; an entity which reduces everything it touches to dust.

It continues:

"When these forces of nature come into contact with those who would use their power for their own ends, it all begins again. Though many powerful champions will shake the world with their renewed clash, the title of True Hero can only belong to one."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.