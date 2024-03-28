Ishura season 1 ending explained: Is Lithia destroyed?

With a great story-driven arc, an exceptional voice cast, and enthralling characters, Ishura season 1 successfully managed to make waves. The anime is commendable for intricately exploring each character and having an entire episode dedicated to them. It has beautifully established the storyline, further heightening the intrigue with each unfolding detail.

Since the beginning of the series, it was expected that the anime would reveal the ultimate champion, the one and only Hero, who could save the world from being destroyed. However, as the season unfolded, the focus shifted to the gripping war between Lithia and Aureatia. As most fans anticipated, the New Principality didn’t last long in the war despite having fierce warriors in its arsenal.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Ishura season 1 episode 12. Reader’s discretion is advised.

What happened to Lithia at the end of Ishura season 1

Harghent, sitting in front of corpses, as seen in Ishura season 1 episode 12 (Image via Hulu)

Lithia was almost destroyed in the penultimate episode of Ishura season 1, where it lost most of its champions. Despite having an advantage with the Cold Star artifact, the city lost miserably. Taren the Punished, the self-acclaimed True Demon King, was eliminated by Kuze the Passing Disaster. However, in reality, it wasn’t the latter who killed the former, but his guardian, Nastique the Quiet singer.

With Lithia completely destroyed, the Aureatian government took in the remaining survivors and began the procedures of their re-location and citizenship. By blending in with the survivors, Elea managed to sneak out of Lithia with Kia without raising any alarms. The episode also revealed that Elea poisoned Lana, who eventually lost her life while making an escape from the city.

After encountering Nihilo’s remains, Hidow felt bad for her as he couldn’t grant her wish to live with humans. Harghent was disappointed as the war resulted in many casualties from both Lithia and Mage City. As Hidow proclaimed, Lithia was destroyed even before dawn and was completely in the rubble with no signs of its most powerful wyvern regiment.

All Taren ever wanted was to unite the world. However, to accomplish her goals, she mostly relied on fear as her primary tool, which led to the devastating sight of her city’s destruction. As there is no one to claim the throne of Lithia, the Aureatian government will take back the New Principality under its banner once again.

Soujirou’s deal with Yuno and Hidow’s offer to Alus in Ishura finale explained

Yuno, one of the most overlooked characters in Ishura, is the most overlooked character in the series, and the obvious reason is her being powerless and her minimal contribution to the plot. However, with the story so far, it can be anticipated that she could change a common trope about the Visitors, saying that they are not the same.

Like Dakai th Magpie, Soujirou is also a careless person who only wants to seek thrill through engaging in gruesome battles with a stronger opponent, which Yuno dislikes the most. Yuno deems that Soujirou living his life without regrets is meaningless. After being convinced by Yuno, Soujirou decided to follow her as his guide in the new world in exchange for teaching her about where he was from.

Elsewhere, when Hidow was returning with the Cold Star to Mage City, he was abruptly stopped by Alus at gunpoint. However, surprisingly he wasn’t there for the artifact but to learn more about the Imperial Competition that would decide the True Hero. Alus wanted to take part in the ordeal to go against Harghent, which caught Hidow’s attention.

Hidow commended Alus for putting on a great show with his calculative move to eliminate the Lithian Wyvern squad. The former agreed to endorse the latter and also revealed that he would be the first candidate.

Who is Queen Sephite in Ishura

Queen Sephite, as seen in Ishura season 1 episode 12 (Image via Hulu)

Queen Sephite is the only living royal of the Western Kingdom, who has become a monarch of the unified country by default, given the other two nations don’t have an heir. Before Sephite, the monarch of the Central Kingdom oversaw the unification, but after they fell ill, leaving no heir behind, the monarchy was passed on to Sephite, who was just a child at that time.

Even in the current storyline, Sephite is still a young girl with little to no idea of what is going on around her. As it would take her considerable time to reach the age where she could assume her responsibility, the Aureataian government appointed twenty-nine officials who have been governing through a parliamentary system. As the story progresses, more about Queen Sephite will be explored.

