Ishura episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura episode 11 will be aired on TOKYO MX this Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will later run on twenty-one other pertinent broadcasting channels in Japan. The latest episode had the viewers on the edge of their seats with yet another captivating fight, proving that Senzigenj and Passione are not holding back from providing a bewitching adaptation of the light novel.

From smooth transitions to the seamless integration of CG animation, the episode was a complete package, enthralling fans with the visual delight that adds to the immersive storytelling. With the series approaching its conclusion with just one episode away, fans are getting impatient to learn what’s on the horizon for the champions.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura episode 11 release date and time for all regions

With no change to its schedule, Ishura episode 11 will be released this Wednesday, March 13, 2023, at 6:30 am PT. Given the usual delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial airing in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime hasn’t been announced yet.

The release dates and times for Ishura episode 11 for all regions with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 8 pm Central European Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura episode 11

Ishura Episode 11 and all the latest and preceding installments of the anime can be streamed exclusively on Disney+ for fans internationally. Under the Disney Bundle, U.S. viewers also have the option of staying updated with the latest plot developments, where they can catch the latest episodes of Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 10

Amidst the chaos that engulfed Lithia in its flames, Kia continued her pursuit to find Lana, tagging alongside Elea. Unfortunately, they were surrounded by the angry soldiers of Mage City who tried to kill them. Surprisingly, Shalk, the sound Slicer arrived at the scene and got rid of them, saving Kia and Elea. However, he was suspicious of their allegiance.

After learning that they were ordinary folks, Shalk pointed them in the direction where refugees were being gathered. Regardless, the two continued to pursue Lana and eventually found her in a tower where she was about to launch an attack on Lithia using the Cold Star. Using her World’s Word ability, Kia stopped her. Elea assured Lana that she was safe.

A few hours before, somewhere in Lithia, Nihilo ran into Dakai, and she easily managed to overpower him with Helneten. As his ultimate trump card, Dakai gestured his soldiers to aim the Cold Star at Nihilo. However, the attack had no effect on the thick shell of Helneten.

As Dakai had more tricks under his sleeve, he spotted the already damaged area on Helneten and used the Mandrake’s blade to crank open the shaft of it. Ultimately, Nihilo died at the hands of Dakai.

What to expect from Ishura episode 11

Ishura episode 11 is titled ‘When the Sun Sets,’ which will see the penultimate events unfold in the first season, setting the stage for the grand finale. The upcoming installment will likely proclaim the fate of Lithia and Aureatia, as both rivals have gathered enough champions who hold the potential to destroy cities when they are in their battle mode.

Ishura episode 11 synopsis and advance cut reveal that the episode will see Harghent going against Regnejee. This means fans will get to see more of Curte as well.

