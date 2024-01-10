10 Naruto characters who can one-shot Sukuna's Domain Expansion, ranked weakest to strongest

Naruto characters come in all shapes and sizes, so it makes that some of them are extremely powerful, especially considering that the final arcs of the original series had a notorious power creep. So it makes sense that some of them could potentially one-shot arguably the strongest character of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna when considering the difference in power scales.

Sukuna's Domain Expansion, for example, is called Malevolent Shrine and allows him to have a sure hit with his Cleave and Dismantle techniques, which is something that a lot of opponents wouldn't be able to deal with. However, Malevolent Shrine can be stopped if Sukuna is hurt.

So here are 10 Naruto characters, ranked from weakest to strongest, who could do exactly that. It is also worth pointing out that this list includes characters from the original series, not Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains massive spoilers for all the Naruto characters on this list and the series as a whole.

10 Naruto characters who can defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna's Domain Expansion

10. Eight Gates Might Guy

The strongest Taijutsu user among Naruto characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha seemed borderline unstoppable at the end of the series since most ninjutsu and genjutsu abilities were useless against him, so Might Guy decided to step in and give the legendary ninja the beating of a lifetime.

This was thanks to Guy unlocking all Eight Gates, reaching his full physical potential, and being able to cause a lot of damage to a man who was the strongest character in the series at the time.

Therefore, among Naruto characters, Guy in this state could one-shot Sukuna's Domain Expansion because of the resistance and speed he has. Furthermore, considering the power scale, one of Guy's hits would be enough to put an end to the King of Curses.

The only reason Guy ranks so low on this list is because unlocking the Eight Gates will cost him his life, which makes it unsustainable as a strategy in combat.

9. End-of-series Sasuke Uchiha

Another obvious choice among Naruto characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot).

It is fair to say that, among Naruto characters, Sasuke was going to be one of the first mentioned in this discussion because of how important and popular he is in the franchise. However, while Sasuke can one-shot Sukuna's Domain Expansion, it has to be the version at the end of the series.

This is not only the version of Sasuke, who has the Rinnegan and several other upgrades, but he also has Indra's Arrow, which was his most powerful attack by the end of Shippuden. This attack fuses lightning with demonic chakra from Sasuke's full-bodied Susanoo, resulting in something that the King of Curses isn't likely to withstand.

8. Prime Itachi

Itachi could give Sukuna a run for his money. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is no debate that, among Naruto characters, Itachi is one of the most naturally gifted shinobis of all time. Not only is he a Uchiha, which means having a lot of amazing abilities by birth, but also the fact that he was arguably the most talented member of that clan to ever live, Madara notwithstanding.

Itachi has access to three very powerful techniques: the Susanoo, Amaterasu, and Tsukuyomi, which means that he has a very decent amount of choices to hurt Sukuna. Furthermore, he could trap the King of Curses in a genjutsu while Sukuna's Domain Expansion is taking place.

7. Tobirama Senju

A surprising yet logical choice. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This might be a surprising choice, considering that Tobirama wouldn't be anyone's first choice to fight Sukuna's Domain Expansion among the wide cast of Naruto characters. However, when taking into account the abilities that the Second Hokage has, it makes a lot of sense that he could stop the King of Curses.

Tobirama created several iconic techniques in the series, including the Space-Time Ninjutsu, with the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, developing it further down the line. This allows the Second Hokage to move extremely fast, allowing him to attack Sukuna, thus eliminating Malevolent Shrine from the equation.

6. Minato Namikaze

One of the strongest characters in the series. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is a strong argument to be made that Minato is the most naturally strong among Naruto characters without having to rely on inherited clan abilities or Tailed Beasts. He was just a normal guy who happened to be extremely gifted at fighting, and that is how he accomplished so much throughout the series.

When it comes to fighting Sukuna's Domain Expansion, Minato's reputation as the Yellow Lightning plays a huge role here. He was able to master and improve Tobirama's Space-Time Ninjutsu so he would be able to attack Sukuna in mere seconds, thus ending the Malevolent Shrine.

5. Tobirama Senju

One of the strongest in the series. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The man who defeated Madara Uchiha one-on-one is probably someone who can deal with Sukuna's Domain Expansion. Hashirama Senju was arguably the strongest Hidden Village Shinobi before the rise of Sasuke and Naruto, so he has the strength, speed, and endurance to deal with the King of Curses.

Considering the fact that Hashirama had natural strength that could catch Sukuna fast enough, he also had the Sage Mode and the Wood Release, making him capable of hurting him. Furthermore, Hashirama was, of course, made of Hashirama Cell, which, as the series progresses, shows how useful that was.

4. End-of-series Naruto

The protagonist could also stop Sukuna's Domain Expansion. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This type of list regarding Naruto characters wouldn't be complete without the main character. Naruto went through a long journey across the series and, in the end, became a borderline god, having enough power to face pretty much anyone, and that could mean Ryomen Sukuna as well.

Naruto can heal from the wounds of the Malevolent Shrine while reaching Sukuna, and it is so worth pointing out that this series' power scale is a lot higher than Jujutsu Kaisen's. Therefore, Naruto, at the end of the series, could easily one-shot Sukuna, ending the confrontation in the blink of an eye.

3. Ten-Tails Madara Uchiha

Another obvious choice among Naruto characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A character so strong that Masashi Kishimoto had to rewrite most of the series' conclusion to kill him. When it comes to Naruto characters, Madara Uchiha, especially after absorbing the Ten-Tails, is the epitome of strength and ninjutsu, making him a great choice to deal with Sukuna's Domain Expansion.

Madara, in this form, would be able to withstand the hits of the Malevolent Shrine, as he was able to endure Might Guy's rampage when he unlocked all Eight Gates and has enough abilities and raw strength to end Sukuna right there and then. Furthermore, he has a plethora of skills and abilities that could hurt the King of Curses.

2. Hagoromo Otsutsuki

A character most people probably didn't think of. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo is probably not going to be anyone's first choice regarding Naruto characters who could one-shot Sukuna's Domain Expansion because he simply wasn't given to shine as a fighter. Most of his time in the original series was focused on giving Naruto and Sasuke upgrades and revealing a lot more lore in the story.

However, that doesn't stop him from being a powerhouse in his own right, as he was the first person to understand the nature of chakra in history and was the one, along with his brother Hamura, to defeat the Ten-Tails, who was considered a borderline deity. He is far stronger than most characters on this list, so that alone makes him capable of one-shotting Sukuna's domain expansion.

1. Kaguya Otsutsuki

The final boss of Naruto. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Very few Naruto characters are as controversial as Kaguya, and it makes sense considering that she was introduced at the very end of the story and was retconned into being the one responsible for everything that happened. However, when discussing power and abilities, she can make quick work of Sukuna's Domain Expansion.

Kaguya has a wide variety of abilities, and many of them are held by some of the strongest Naruto characters, so that says a lot about how powerful she is. She has chakra absorption, the Byakugan, the Infinite Tsukuyomi, and can even change the landscape in combat, with a lot of these abilities, especially combined, being able to put an end to Sukuna quite easily, including his Malevolent Shrine.

Final thoughts

There are several Naruto characters who can destroy Sukuna's Domain Expansion, mainly due to the power scale factor. Naruto, as a series, has a higher power scale than Jujutsu Kaisen, so its characters have a stronger set of skills and abilities.