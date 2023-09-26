Why are Naruto and Sasuke portrayed weak in Boruto? Explained

The world of anime has seen many iconic characters, but few have left as indelible a mark as Naruto and Sasuke from the Naruto and the Boruto series. Their journey from foes to friends and their intense battles have been etched in fans' memories worldwide. However, in the sequel series, Boruto, many fans are confused by how Naruto and Sasuke are shown. They seem weaker and less powerful than before.

The Naruto series was a tale of perseverance, friendship, and the indomitable spirit of the titular character who dreamt of becoming the Hokage. On the other hand, Sasuke was a prodigious talent consumed by revenge. Their stories were intense and filled with challenges, and their growth was evident with each passing episode.

However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduces a new era, focusing on the adventures and challenges of the next generation, leading to the inevitable evolution in the portrayal of the older characters.

The evolution of characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Every story requires its characters to evolve. Throughout the Naruto storyline, viewers saw Naruto and Sasuke's transformation from reckless, immature genin into wise, extremely powerful shinobi. Their path was filled with difficult tests and ordeals that pushed them to their limits.

By the conclusion of the saga, Naruto and Sasuke had reached the absolute height of their abilities and prowess. They emerged as the two strongest ninja across the land, boasting remarkable skills and techniques that evoked admiration and fear from friends and foes.

However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is not their story. It's the tale of the next generation, and for this new narrative to take shape, the older generation must take a step back. If Naruto and Sasuke retained their unparalleled prowess, it would overshadow the development of the new generation.

The likes of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki would always be in the shadows, lacking the opportunity to establish their own legacy. So, by adjusting Naruto and Sasuke's abilities, the narrative creates a space where the young shinobi can grapple with their adversities and grow stronger independently.

The major shift in the dynamics of power

One major shift that impacted Naruto's abilities was the loss of Kurama, the powerful tailed beast sealed within him. During the climactic battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki, Kurama sacrificed himself to save Naruto, permanently separating their chakra. This meant that Naruto no longer had access to Kurama's immense chakra reserves, severely hindering the scale of jutsus he could perform.

Losing that deep pool of chakra had tangible impacts on Naruto's stamina and ability to overwhelm enemies with techniques like his multi-show clone jutsu. Without Kurama boosting his power, Naruto could not reach the same levels of overwhelming force he displayed in his prime.

For Sasuke, the loss of his Rinnegan eye when a Momoshiki-possessed Boruto stabbed him in the eye played a key role in reducing his abilities in the Boruto series. The Rinnegan granted him access to incredibly powerful techniques like Chibaku Tensei and interdimensional travel. Without it, his arsenal and skills were severely diminished.

While still highly skilled with his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, losing the Rinnegan meant Sasuke could not tap into the same breadth of techniques that made him god-like towards the end of Shippuden. Its absence was a critical blow that weakened Sasuke's overall power and portrayal.

Final thoughts

The portrayal of Naruto and Sasuke in the sequel offers a fresh perspective, underscoring the necessity of evolving character dynamics to cater to a new storyline.

The loss of their respective power sources, Kurama for Naruto and the Rinnegan for Sasuke, provides the narrative space for the new generation to forge their own path. Their experiences and legacies, however, remain impactful, influencing the course of the Boruto series and ensuring their presence remains revered and significant.

