In the dynamic world of anime, each passing year brings forth a fresh torrent of creativity, innovation, and fervor. True to form, 2023 stands as no exception, offering an extraordinary lineup of new releases that have enraptured audiences across the globe.
In 2023, the anime industry has amazed fans with both anticipated sequels like Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and delightful new stories such as My Happy Marriage. This year highlighted the industry's knack for reinventing itself and capturing audience's fascination.
From Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to Zom 100: Here are 10 anime that broke the internet in 2023
1) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
Jujutsu Kaisen, a widely acclaimed global phenomenon, has made its highly anticipated return with an exhilarating second season. Once again, it has established itself as the reigning king of anime. The latest season brings forth a refreshing transformation in art style and character design, injecting new vitality into the series.
As the story delves deeper into Gojo's intriguing past and unravels the chilling Shibuya Incident arc, fans brace themselves for an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with heart-wrenching moments and intense battles.
2) Demon Slayer season 3
The third season of Demon Slayer captivated audiences with its enchanting tale, immersing them in the mysterious Swordsmith Village arc.
Despite a slight controversy surrounding the use of CGI, the series remained visually stunning and maintained its reputation for breathtaking animation and thrilling fight sequences. As viewers delve into Muzan's backstory and new characters emerge, anticipation for each new episode grows among fans.
3) My Happy Marriage
My Happy Marriage has evoked a sense of nostalgia, taking the audience back to the golden age of Shoujo anime.
The ongoing series beautifully depicts the essence of romance within the bounds of societal constraints. As the unexpected union between Miyo and Kiyoka unfolds with genuine emotion and personal growth, it reminds viewers of classic Shoujo narratives that once dominated the anime landscape.
4) Rurouni Kenshin
In 2023, the beloved classic Rurouni Kenshin made a comeback with a reboot. Although it didn't receive as much widespread recognition as some of its contemporaries, the reboot stayed true to the original story, while offering improved animation and an evocative soundtrack.
The journey of Kenshin Himura resonates once again as he confronts his past in a changing era, captivating both loyal fans and newcomers alike.
5) Hell’s Paradise
Hell's Paradise, often overlooked among its peers, has finally emerged into the spotlight with an anime adaptation that promises to leave viewers in awe. This Shonen series, known for its dark and gory themes, masterfully intertwines a captivating storyline with stunning visuals, an enchanting soundtrack, and a refreshingly unconventional protagonist.
The announcement of a second season on the horizon only solidifies Hell's Paradise as one of anime's greatest contenders.
6) Vinland Saga season 2
Vinland Saga's second season establishes its position as a contemporary masterpiece. With its realistic character designs and gritty portrayal of violence, it distinguishes itself from the fantastical narratives that dominate the genre.
Set against historical events, the unwavering commitment to authenticity in Vinland Saga creates an unparalleled experience.
7) The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague
Amid the chaos of intense series, a soothing balm emerged – The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague. This slow-paced romance delicately weaves supernatural elements with office dynamics, providing respite from action-packed narratives.
With endearing characters and a calming atmosphere, it quickly became the ultimate comfort watch of 2023.
8) Tsurune – The Linking Shot
Tsurune made a comeback after four years, captivating audiences with its delicate beauty and grounded realism. Though it may not be the flashiest sports anime, its introspective exploration of archery and personal growth deeply resonated with viewers.
In the second season, viewers continue to follow Minato's journey, gaining a rare glimpse into the quiet moments of determination that shape his path.
9) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Zom 100 gives a refreshing twist to the genre of zombie apocalypse. It skillfully combined humor and power fantasy, capturing the attention and interest of its audience.
Tendou Akira's exploits in a world overrun by zombies offers a unique perspective, presenting an unexpected source of entertainment. In a realm where survival takes a backseat to avoiding work, Zom 100 carved out its own distinctive niche.
10) Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
In 2023, Horimiya made a triumphant return. It addressed the initial disappointment by incorporating the missing scenes from the manga. The series captivated audiences with its relatable school drama, lovable characters, and heartfelt exploration of relationships.
The second part breathed new life into this beloved fan-favorite, reigniting the passion of both long-time devotees and newcomers.
2023 has seen an exceptional lineup of anime releases. Each series on this list adds its unique flavor to the expanding world of animation. From thrilling adventures to heartwarming romances, these anime have captured the hearts of fans worldwide and secured their place in anime history.
As we look forward to upcoming releases, the anticipation remains high, promising more unforgettable moments and stories that will shape the anime landscape for years to come.
