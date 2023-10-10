Who does Sakura end up with in Horimiya? Explained

Horimiya, a beloved manga and anime series, has captivated many with its detailed exploration of relationships, personal growth, and the challenges of youth. Among the various characters, Sakura Kouno is particularly noteworthy. Serving as the vice president of the student council at Katagiri Senior High School, Sakura’s romantic endeavors and character development have intrigued numerous fans.

Sakura's journey is a compelling narrative of young love, self-discovery, and personal growth, making her character relatable and captivating for audiences globally. With a name that means "cherry blossom," she exemplifies beauty and delicacy. She is also talented at baking and often prepared cookies for one of the characters in the story, Tooru, who she loved.

This article seeks to unravel the complexities surrounding the question of who Sakura ends up with in Horimiya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Horimiya manga.

Why Sakura doesn't end up with anyone in Horimiya

A delightful moment with Yuki, Tooru, and Sakura from Episode 7 of Horimiya (Image via X/@KohiBlend)

Central to Sakura's narrative is her unrequited love for Tooru Ishikawa. Her confession to Tooru is a significant moment, showcasing her growing courage and character development. However, love is often complicated, and Tooru's lack of response to her feelings, while painful, highlights the series' dedication to portraying the intricacies of human emotions.

Tooru is emotionally connected to another character, Yuki, and their relationship eventually leads to them becoming a couple. This development is bittersweet for Sakura as she experiences the pain of rejection. Despite this, she remains resilient, embodying hope and personal growth.

In the end, Sakura doesn't end up with anyone in the series. However, her journey is more than a tale of unreciprocated love. Despite her heartbreak, she continues to be a steadfast friend to Remi and others, showcasing her strength and kindness.

Sakura Kouno: Character deep dive

Fan celebrating the birthday of the beloved Sakura Kouno (Image via X/@AKDKitsuneRuler)

Sakura Kouno is more than a supporting character in the Horimiya series. She reflects the experiences of many young individuals navigating through adolescence.

With her distinctive forest green hair and eyes, and standing at an above-average height of 163 cm, Sakura is visually striking. However, she is also a character filled with insecurities, often feeling overshadowed by others, particularly her friend Remi Ayasaki.

Sakura is known for her dedication, responsibility, and hardworking nature, evident in her role as the vice president of the Student Council. These qualities, combined with her internal struggles, create a complex and engaging character. Her journey towards self-acceptance and love is central to her storyline, providing viewers with a character that is easy to empathize with and support.

Sakura is enrolled in Class 3-5 alongside Remi. She is depicted as a well-rounded, kind, and responsible individual, ensuring that the student council diligently completes its work. Despite her insecurities, Sakura gradually overcomes them throughout the series, gaining self-confidence and forming new friendships along the way.

Conclusion

Fans showing love and appreciation for the adorable Sakura Kouno (Image via X/@Phoenixqn)

Horimiya provides a nuanced exploration of relationships, self-worth, and the emotions that characterize youth. Sakura Kouno's journey is relatable and deep, marked by personal growth, the joy and pain of love, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Although she doesn't find romantic fulfillment with Tooru, her story is inspiring, filled with lessons and the promise of a future brimming with possibilities and personal fulfillment.

Her journey of self-discovery and acceptance is a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, making her one of the standout characters in the Horimiya series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.