Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 showcases the hilarious mishaps of the unbelievable English teacher Yasuda

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9, which aired on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan, presented a slice-of-life plot with a laid-back yet funny vibe. The episode shifted the focus from Hori, Miyamura, and their friends to the weird English teacher, Shin Yasuda.

Fans seemed to enjoy the shift in focus towards the morally questionable yet sweet character, as the episode provided a comprehensive adaptation of the untold aspects of the manga.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 - A day in the life of the morally questionable teacher

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, episode 9 takes an amusing detour from the usual romantic escapades to focus on the weird and beloved English teacher, Shin Yasuda. As the spotlight shifts to this endearing yet weird teacher, viewers are treated to a series of comical events that highlight his unwitting journey through a day of embarrassment and misunderstandings.

The episode kicks off with a delightful dose of humor as Yasuda wakes up in the teacher's room with his hair styled into pigtails by mischievous students. Oblivious to his newly acquired hairdo, Yasuda carries on with his morning routine, preparing to teach his class. His colleague, with a failed attempt at warning him about the situation, falls victim to his characteristic bluntness.

Stepping into Hori's classroom, Yasuda becomes the center of attention as everyone around him tries to notify him of his unconventional hairstyling but fails. Each attempt to communicate his hair situation hilariously falls short, with Yasuda obliviously dismissing them. Even Miyamura fails to convey the message before the grand reveal.

The moment of truth arrives when Yuki enters the room and bursts into laughter upon seeing Yasuda's pigtails. Her infectious laughter spreads through the classroom, turning Yasuda into an unwitting source of amusement for his students.

This unforeseen turn of events leaves Yasuda red-faced and flustered, not because he has become the class's laughing stock but because he is embarrassed that young students managed to style his hair while he remains completely unaware.

Yasuda's misadventures continue as the day unfolds. He approaches Nakamine, the forgetful physics teacher, for a key, initiating a comically absurd interaction. In the process, Nakamine is revealed to forget about each key he possesses, leading to moments of frustration for the hapless English teacher.

In a surprising twist in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9, Nakamine, unaware of a pocket hole, drops all of his keys. Thankfully, Yuki discovers them and offers her help to fix Nakamine's pocket.

During their conversation, Yuki reveals that she always carries a fixing kit for button-related emergencies while thinking back about Ishikawa's penchant for losing buttons. Ishikawa, meanwhile, observes interactions from a distance with Yasuda, jealously speculating about a potential affair between Yuki and Nakamine.

However, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 is about the 'teacher,' so Yasuda's jealousy takes center stage as he misunderstands Yuki and Nakamine's interaction. Misinterpreting their innocent exchange, he panics and inadvertently reveals his and Ishikawa's presence.

Adding to the chaos of the day, Yasuda also encounters Iura, Miyamura, and Ishikawa, starting yet another layer of misunderstanding. Expecting to catch them in some immoral act, Yasuda was taken aback to find them in possession of just a cake.

As the students see their English teacher, they attempt to playfully interrogate him. However, it takes an unexpectedly uncomfortable turn, leading to an amusingly cringe-worthy exchange that has the students questioning their teacher's intentions.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 then shifts its focus to Sengoku and Hori. The two find themselves accidentally locked in the student council room after a nap. Yasuda's timely intervention rescues them, but not without a scolding for their late-night antics. He insists on a thorough inspection to ensure their innocence.

Terajima-sensei steps in, addressing Yasuda's odd actions, and lets the student leave. The next day, Hori tells Miyamura about the incident, and he becomes even more worried about Sengoku since he was locked in with Hori.

A twist then occurs in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 as Yasuda appears transformed due to Terajima-sensei's lecture. However, true to his nature, Yasuda returns to his perverted self the following day, making it all more funny.

