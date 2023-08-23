Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. It will subsequently be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

Although the main characters were not heavily featured, fans of the anime found the previous few episodes to be quite heartwarming. They appreciated the attention given to the side characters, which allowed for a portrayal of their side of the story. Now, fans have to wait to see how episode 9 turns out and who takes center stage this time.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 will continue the untold stories of Horimiya by shedding light on the side characters

Release details and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 is set to be released on August 26, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

Here is the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 26, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 26, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 26, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 27, at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, August 26, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 26, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 8

In episode 8 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, the spotlight was on Yanagi, shedding light on his role, his new involvement in the group, and his unique mannerisms that add a new layer of excitement to the friends group.

The humor-filled episode showcased Remi and Hori's entertaining impressions, while Miyamura found himself in the middle of it all. The trio's act of braving the cold to keep Yanagi company as he waited for his delayed bus was heartwarming, highlighting the group's increasing closeness.

The episode continued to deliver more laughs through Sengoku's amusing text style, unknowingly establishing a tone of lightheartedness. Fans also witnessed the entire friends putting effort into building connections with Yanagi, especially Sengoku, trying to match Yanagi's rapport with Iura.

Notably, the episode underlined the theme of togetherness and friendship, showing how each character, though distinct, merged into a harmonious group.

As Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 drew to a close, it wrapped up with a burst of emotions. Sengoku's well-intentioned efforts to be casual like Iura for a closer bond with Yanagi ended up being unveiled.

However, Yanagi quickly expressed his fondness for Sengoku, stating that he doesn't need to change. The episode concluded with a surprising, unfiltered comment from Miyamura about Sengoku, leaving everyone quite taken aback and contributing to the overall comic atmosphere.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 9, viewers can expect to catch a few more glimpses of Hori and Miyamura's relationship during their high school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Based on the plot of the last few episodes, it appears that the series will continue to switch the focus between Hori and Miyamura and their friends.

Fans can anticipate the narrative to delve deeper into each friend's experience in their school days individually and also explore their relationships while continuing the heartwarming tale of friendship and love.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

