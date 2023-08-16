Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. It will subsequently be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

Despite not featuring the main characters in many scenes, fans of the anime found the previous episode quite wholesome and enjoyed the focus on the side characters to portray their side of the story. Fans hope that the upcoming installments will continue to be just as entertaining.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 will continue the untold Horimiya stories from school days

Release detail and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 is set to be released on August 19, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

Here is the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 19, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 19, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 20, at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, August 19, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 19, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 7

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 masterfully showcased connections and relationships among the characters and the strengthening of bonds. In the episode, Sakura and Yanagi were seen unexpectedly bonding over their mutual love for a manga, showcasing a growing connection between the high schoolers.

Elsewhere, Sawada was bullied by her classmates, but Miyamura stood by her side like a big brother. The situation took a heartwarming turn when Sawada discovered true friendship among the upperclassmen who accepted her with open arms.

Later, in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 Sengoku and Remi came to Sawada's aid when they found her struggling to hang a poster of her class. Sengoku lifted Sawada onto his shoulder to help her reach the poster, while Remi led the way.

The upperclassmen then went on to hang the poster on the main bulletin board, which is mainly used by the senior class of the school. Sengoku informed Sawada that any class could use the board, demonstrating the absence of discrimination or toxic senior dominance.

This filled Sawada with joy, prompting her to express gratitude. Simoda, one of her classmates, witnessed this exchange. Later, Sawada's classmates understood their mistake and expressed their happiness at witnessing Sawada assisting her classmates. It marked the beginning of new friendships as they embraced Sawada.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Hori and friends from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Image via Cloverworks)

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 8, viewers can expect to see Hori and Miyamura's dimensions of the relationship during their high school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Based on the plot of the last three episodes, it appears that the series will continue to switch the focus between Hori and Miyamura and their friends. Fans can anticipate the narrative to delve deeper into each friend's experience in their school days individually and also explore their relationships while continuing the heartwarming love story of Horimiya.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

