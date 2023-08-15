Zom 100 episode 5 caught copying My Hero Academia's prized moment

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead released its highly awaited episode 5 on Sunday, August 13, 2023, after a delay. It has brought a lot of entertainment with its iconic comedy that runs throughout the gripping narrative. While fans truly enjoyed the episode, they couldn't ignore the striking similarities between certain scenes and concepts of the episode with My Hero Academia. Since then, there has been extensive discussion happening online among the viewers.

In episode 5 titled Hero of the Dead, the protagonist Akira fulfills his wish of becoming a hero from his bucket list. The way this was portrayed had fans noticing similarities with My Hero Academia, an anime centered around a superhero society.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5: Akira's approach to becoming a hero led fans to draw comparisons between him and Deku from My Hero Academia

Akira as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 (Image via BUGS FILMS)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has consistently delivered excellent content, and with only 5 episodes, it has already gathered a substantial fanbase. However, its recently released episode 5, which showcased Akira's attempt to become a hero for a day, left fans wondering if it was copied from My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia, which features multiple superheroes, also introduces the new-age hero - Deku. He is depicted as weak and powerless, yet possessing the will and courage to dive in to rescue those in need.

In episode 5 of Zom 100, Akira's character displayed a similar approach, leading fans to believe that the similarities are more than coincidental.

Fans have also come up with additional points to bolster their theory. While some called episode 5 to be literally like My Hero Academia, and others playfully questioned when exactly Zom 100 turned into MHA.

Certain fans believe that in the episode, Akira is making a strong effort to mirror Deku's character. Meanwhile, others believe that the entire episode's concept has been borrowed from My Hero Academia.

A fan who agreed with the observation that Akira's character mirrors Deku has remarked that Akira even sounds like Deku in certain scenes.

It can be mainly because Akira was depicted discussing his motivation, which is solely to save people and not just because it was on his bucket list to be a hero. The episode also explores how Akira looks for the real meaning of becoming a hero throughout his journey which is something Deku has also done.

In a particular scene, Akira, donning his hero costume, jumps in to shield Shizuka when she becomes trapped with a massive shark zombie. However, he had no concrete plan, he simply acted on his instincts, much like Deku did in season 1 of MHA when he saw Bakugo trapped.

Later, Akira was shown delivering a punch to the zombie shark. This prompted fans to declare that they had witnessed a similar punch being executed by Deku and that too to protect someone, just like Akira was doing.

The buzz on the internet has certainly elevated the visibility of Zom 100. Even fans who noticed the similarities seem to be taking it in a light-hearted manner and having a good laugh about it. They are looking forward to seeing what the zombie anime has to offer in the future.

