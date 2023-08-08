Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2:08 am in Japan. It will subsequently be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

The previous episode was absolutely wholesome and mainly focused on Sengoku. Fans hope that the upcoming installments will continue to be just as entertaining.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 will continue the untold Horimiya stories from school days

Release detail and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 is set to be released on August 12, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

Here is the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 12, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 12, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, August 13, at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, August 12, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 12, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 6

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6, the narrative majorly revolved around Kakeru Sengoku.

The episode opened with Shu, Ishikawa, and Miyamura having a sleepover at Sengoku's place. Due to a lack of space, Sengoku was shifted to the upper bunk of the room, from where he tried to see what was under Miyamura's shirt while he was sleeping. However, he wasn't successful, as Shu caught him in the act, leading to a funny misunderstanding.

Shu continued to assume things, while Sengoku tried to explain that he was just curious about why Miyamura always hid his body. As the episode progressed, Ishikawa consistently protected Miyamura from his secret being discovered.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 6 also shed light on Sengoku and Remi's sweet relationship. It showed how Sengoku cared for Remi.

The pair were shown walking home together, and Remi placed her cold hands on Sengoku's cheeks to warm them. She then asked him to hold her hand, followed by a request for a hug and then a kiss, which was rejected.

The episode concluded on a sweet note by showing how Sengoku sent cookies for Remi through Sakura to cheer her up after she couldn't achieve her target score.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Hori and friends from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (Image via Cloverworks)

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 7, viewers can expect to see Hori and Miyamura's love story during their school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Based on the plot of episodes 5 and 6, it appears that the series will continue to switch the focus between Hori and Miyamura and their friends. Fans can anticipate the narrative to go into each friend's experience in their school days individually while continuing the beloved love story of Horimiya.

